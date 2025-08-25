Laura Dellis Returns With HALFWAY TO FIFTY…4 At Second City’s De Maat Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laura Dellis is making her mark as one of Chicago’s top up-and-coming comics. Audiences can catch her latest comedy and music extravaganza, Halfway to Fifty…4, for two performances only, Sunday, September 7 and Sunday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the de Maat Studio Theatre in the Second City Building, 230 West North Avenue, 3rd Floor. Tickets are $30 and available in advance at the box office or online.

In Halfway to Fifty…4, Dellis reflects on her 28 years of life through a unique blend of stand-up comedy and eclectic music. The show continues her signature style of weaving together outrageous humor and musical interludes, prompting audiences to ask, “Was that really necessary?” For Dellis, the answer is always yes. The evening also features music direction from the world-famous Micky York and an opening set by Joe Nicastro, one of Chicago’s sassiest comics.

Dellis has quickly become a fixture in the city’s comedy scene, performing at The Second City, The Annoyance, iO, and Zanies. She has appeared several times on WGN TV’s Spotlight Chicago and Daytime Chicago, with fans including Chicago Med and Exodus star Janelle Snow, who raved, “Laura is fantastic!” Her previous editions of Halfway to Fifty sold out and drew acclaim from audiences who compared them to Saturday Night Live—“only consistently funny and with no awkward musical guests.” Her holiday show, A Very Dellis Holiday (2023), was described as a wild comedy-musical extravaganza that left audiences urging comedy institutions to “find this person—you need her!”

Beyond her solo work, Dellis writes all her own stand-up material and is currently training at The Annoyance, where she performs in the sketch comedy show Motorcycle Rocketship. She also improvises with the troupe Offbrand Funeral Band and co-hosts the podcast Tunetown with Rebecca Marowitz, a lively exploration of albums, artists, and musical genres filled with laughter and banter.

For more information, visit LauraDellis.com.