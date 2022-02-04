Last Nerve Productions Premieres Hilarious Farce CREATING ARTHUR

After nearly two years with multiple delays caused by Covid-19, Last Nerve Live launches its first production, Creating ARThur, by Emmy Award-winning writer Bill Ball. Performances take place March 5-April 10, 2022, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, Chicago.

Creating ARThur follows two estranged brothers, Alex and Andy, trying to fulfill their dead brother's supposed wish to have his art displayed in a major museum. With no knowledge of art or the art world, the two brothers embark on a farcical quest that involves bank, art, and identity fraud, falling deeper into the rabbit hole as they go. As the plot unfolds, the two brothers become ensnared by the trappings of the art world and face the inevitable outcomes of doubling down and manipulation.

Making his Chicago directing debut is Josiah Motok, who honed his craft both at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and at his own Warehouse Theater Company.

The cast includes Michael Appelbaum, Rick Yaconis, Janet Sussman, Jill Thiel, Marla Seidell, Darren Wagner, Bryan Kravitz, Grant Carriker, Hannah Mitchell, Rita Taylor Wicks, Gina Phillips, and PJ Walker. Understudies include Chad Gearig-Howe, Erik Martin, Andrea Conway-Diaz, Ashley Woodley, and Jon Jordan. The production team includes Ollie van den Huevel as stage manager, Emily Franke as sound designer, Steve Ball as set designer and Bill Ball and Jodie Hopps as producers.

Creating ARThur writer and producer Bill Ball says, "The play originally called for a large cast-we just scaled it up even more. The logical reason-the increased need for understudies in the era of Covid-was just a part of it. We wanted to give as many people as possible the ability to get on stage after such a long break. Everyone has an ensemble speaking role and gets the opportunity to perform their understudied part."

Last Nerve Live is adhering to all protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as determined by the city of Chicago, the state of Illinois, and the CDC. Current requirements include providing proof of vaccination and state ID for admittance. For updates, visit theaterwit.org.

Creating ARThur will preview March 5 and 10 and opens on March 11. The show runs through April 10 at Theater Wit. Tickets can be purchased at theaterwit.org or via the box office at 773-975-8150.



Photo Credit: Chad Gearig-Howe