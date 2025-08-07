LOVE IS IMPROVISED Takes The Stage at Second City's Judy's Beat Lounge This August and September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An improvised take on a hit reality-TV show that dares to ask... is love truly improvised? Opening Thursday, August 14th, a cast of 10 improvisers will embark on a journey through pod dates, honeymoons, shared luxury apartments, awkward family brunches, and weddings... AKA decision day.

Through audience feedback and suggestions, improvisers will collaboratively build a world of unforgettable characters and messy relationship dynamics.

This innovative one-hour show combines elements of classic Chicago-style improv with the outrageous premise from Netflix's Love is Blind.

Come witness the wildest improvised love stories that you never saw coming!

Performances run Thursdays at 7:00pm on August 14, 28 & September 9, 11 at Judy's Beat Lounge at Second City.