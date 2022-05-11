LIZ CALLAWAY: BROADWAY AND BEYOND is Coming to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Enjoy the music of theatre with Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre June 23, 2022.

Chicago's own Liz Callaway returns home in a concert featuring music from The Great White Way, as well as the pop and film worlds. An Emmy winner and Tony nominee, Liz has starred in Miss Saigon, Cats, and Baby on Broadway and was the singing voice of Anya in the Oscar-nominated film Anastasia.

COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website. Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $40, Stage Tables are $45 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday, 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.

Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond is part of the 2021-2022 Season at Metropolis, bringing the highest quality live entertainment to the northwest suburbs. Upcoming shows include Ayodele Drum and Dance (June 16, 2022), Higher and Higher: A Rock 'n Soul Party with Chester Gregory (June 17, 2022), Lionel Richie Tribute, All Night Long (June 18, 2022), BiG SUiT: A Tribute to Talking Heads (June 24, 2022), and Summer of Love, The Hits from 1967 & More (June 26, 2022).

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.