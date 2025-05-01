LATE NITE CATECHISM Celebrates 32nd Anniversary and New Location

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Late Nite Catechism is part catechism class, part stand-up routine. Written by Vicki Quade & Maripat Donovan, it's an interactive comedy, one of the longest-running shows in Chicago and U.S. theater history.

And, this year, Late Nite Catechism marks its 32nd anniversary. To celebrate the start of its next year, Late Nite Catechism is having its anniversary performance on Sunday, June 1, at iO Theater, 1501 N Kingsbury St, Chicago. This is a joint production of Nuns4Fun Entertainment and Malarkey Comedy, Home of ComedySportz Chicago.

In addition, the comedy will kick-off its fall season at iO with back-to-school, September, Sunday matinees. Performances will be at 1 p.m. on September 7-14-21-28.

Long-running hits like Late Nite Catechism are a rarity.

The New York Times calls it, "hilarious, well-written and inspired." Jeffrey Lyons from TV's Sneak Previews calls Late Nite Catechism "something to savor and enjoy....one of the most intimate, rewarding shows in town."

You, the audience member, are part of Sister's class. She'll take you back to the days of the Latin Mass, meatless Fridays, and remind you about that good old ruler across the knuckles!

The first and only preview performance was on May 28, 1993, followed the next day, May 29, as the official opening, at Live Bait Theatre in Chicago.

Since opening in 1993, Late Nite Catechism has seen three popes, three Chicago cardinals, six U.S. presidents, four Chicago mayors, been performed in at least a dozen Chicago area theaters, hired 20 local actresses, and provided laughter to more than 3.5 million audience members in more than 410 cities, playing in six countries on four continents. Worldwide, the show has grossed more than $100 million in box office receipts.

In addition, the show has helped raise more than $4 million for the retirement funds of various orders of nuns.

Late Nite Catechism is an uproariously funny play. Throughout the course of the play, Sister rewards audience members for correct answers with glow-in-the-dark rosaries and other nifty prizes. Naughty students might find themselves on stage, standing at the chalkboard! The play is simply a great evening of fun and laughter.

The role of “Sister” for the anniversary show will be performed by Erin Olson, who has been with Nuns4Fun since 2023. Olson graduated from Rhode Island University with a BFA in Acting. She spent more than a decade working on Rhode Island stages and screens, before moving to Chicago. She's a graduate of The Second City Conservatory and has honed her improv and acting skills at iO and the Annoyance Theatre. Also performing other dates will be Liz Cloud, who has been with Nuns4Fun for more than 20 years.

