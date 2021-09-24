Kokandy Productions Announces HUNDRED DAYS

Kokandy Productions will present the Chicago premiere of the bold new musical Hundred Days, featuring music and lyrics by The Bengsons, and book by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher. After the pandemic forced the original Kokandy run to close on opening night, Hundred Days returns to make its Chicago debut, having enjoyed successful runs at La Jolla Playhouse and New York Theatre Workshop, Hundred Days will be helmed by director Lucky Stiff with music direction by Matthew Muñiz and choreography by Collin Quinn Rice. Hundred Days will play November 7, 2021 - January 9, 2022 at The Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.kokandyproductions.com, or in person at The Chopin Theatre box office. The press opening is Monday, November 15 at 8 pm.

Please note: Kokandy Productions will require proof of vaccination and masking at all performance.

The cast is led by Emilie Modaff as Abigail Bengson with Royen Kent and Alec Phan alternating in the role of Shaun Bengson, with Grace Bobber, David Gordon-Johnson, Lucas "Looch" Johnson, Brennan Urbi and Melanie VItaterna.



Hundred Days is an uncensored, exhilarating and heartrending true story about embracing uncertainty, taking a leap and loving as if you only had 100 days to live. With magnetic chemistry and anthemic folk-punk music, creators Abigail and Shaun Bengson explore a fundamental question: how do we make the most of the time that we have?

A New York Times Critics' Pick, Hundred Days was hailed as "a luminous musical memoir that celebrates and laments the elusive radiance of a shared life." New York Magazine called the show "a series of ecstatic songs that make the case for living and loving. Hundred Days shines a light in the darkness. There's something about that way of moving through the world - chest up, heart open, irony pushed firmly aside - that feels downright daring right now."

Comments Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham, "Hundred Days is a celebration of life. The communal, ritualistic aspects of the show will invite us all to come together, to rejoin the living, and to be human again. It's an invitation, a celebration, a well-earned reunion - closing the circle on a very trying time. The energy, the humor, the love and the care innate in the show are what I want to share with our audience."

The production team includes Jackie Fox (scenic and original lighting design), Virginia Varland (original costume design), Mike J. Patrick (sound design), Patrick O'Brien (sound design, engineer), Noah Watkins (associate director), Abby Teel (stage manager), Irena Hadzi Dordevic (associate scenic designer), Nicholas Reinhart (production manager), Henry Muller (lighting design), Scot Kokandy (executive producer) and Derek Van Barham (producing artistic director).