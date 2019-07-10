Kids' Music Superstar Laurie Berkner Returns to Ravinia This August

It's an annual tradition! Bestselling children's recording artist and preschool television favorite Laurie Berkner once again brings her Greatest Hits Solo Tour to the Chicago area on Saturday, August 17 with a family show at 11:00 a.m. at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, IL.

"I can't wait to come back to the Ravinia Festival!" Laurie says. "It's one of my all-time favorite outdoor venues to play. I love the beautiful setting and the joyful energy of the families who come to sing with me."

A true pioneer in children's music, beloved by generations of children and parents for over twenty years, the legendary Laurie Berkner will bring such well-loved hits as "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," and "Pig on Her Head" to this performance. Laurie will showcase many fan favorites, including an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

At her solo shows, in addition to familiar hits, Laurie Berkner performs songs that don't always fit with a full-band performance: tunes with simpler arrangements, hand motions, and a cappella singing, like "These Are My Glasses" and "Drive My Car." At Ravinia, she'll also offer newer songs, including some recently released singles such as "This Mountain" and "Waiting for the Elevator."

Laurie Berkner is one of most popular children's entertainers in the U.S. She has filled countless venues nationwide with adoring fans and sold millions of albums, songs, and videos. Her secret? Laurie's shows are interactive throughout; her songs get the kids (and adults) on their feet to sing, clap, and dance along. She keeps even the youngest audience members fully engaged with dynamic expressions of musical joy in active songs like "I'm Gonna Catch You" and "Rocketship Run," and gives everyone a chance to catch their breath between high-energy moments by including quieter interludes featuring songs such as Laurie's classic "Moon Moon Moon." Laurie displays an instinctive understanding of children's natural rhythms and energy in her shows, which keeps kids enraptured and brings parents happily along for the ride.

The first artist to ever appear in music videos on Nick Jr., Laurie Berkner was featured in nearly all the episodes of the channel's Jack's Big Music Show. Laurie recently created her own Audible Original Series titled Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen. Her music videos appear regularly on NBCUniversal's Universal Kids channel, and she is a familiar radio presence on SiriusXM's Kids Place Live. Laurie has released twelve bestselling, award-winning albums, with a thirteenth album set for release this October, and she has authored three picture books for Simon & Schuster: We Are the Dinosaurs, Pillowland, and Monster Boogie.

Laurie has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." Time Magazine lauded her as "a kind of sippy-cup Sheryl Crow ... Berkner inhabits a kid's curious perspective in her lyrics and pens folk-pop melodies that bear repeated -- very repeated -- listenings." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children."

Watch Laurie Berkner in action on her Youtube channel HERE. TO PURCHASE TICKETS: Call 847-266-5100 or visit the Ravinia Festival website.





