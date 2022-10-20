Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kevin Wiczer's THE UNFORTUNATE LIFE OF ROGER WHIPPLE Will Have Staged Reading at TEPA Warehouse Theater

The performance is on Saturday, November 12th at 7:30pm. 

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

Kevin Wiczer's new play, The Unfortunate Life of Roger Whipple, will have its staged reading at That's Entertainment Performing Arts Warehouse Theater, 342 W. Colfax Street, Palatine, IL 60067 on Saturday, November 12th at 7:30pm.

Entry is free, and no tickets are being sold for this event. There will be a talkback after the reading. Audience members will also be asked to fill out a questionnaire to help playwright, Kevin Wiczer, make the necessary changes to the script so that it is ready for a workshop production slated for next year. Help be a part of bringing a new work to life!

Playwright Kevin Wiczer says, "The idea of this play came from my experiences working for a deck and siding company when I was a teenager. It was definitely a crazy place to work with some interesting characters. As writers, we write about what we know, and the deck and siding company was a perfect location and starting point for this crazy new comedy." Wiczer goes on to say, "An audience for a staged reading is so important to the writing process. The audience helps guide the play in the direction it needs to go. I hope people will come and enjoy being a part of the creative process and take part in the talkback afterwards with me and the cast."

About THE UNFORTUNATE LIFE OF ROGER WHIPPLE

Roger Whipple was a National Spelling Bee winner as a child. He was destined for incredible things! Now he's in his late 30's working at a deck and siding company as a telemarketer. The only thing making him happy is his admiration for co-worker, Deirdre Purty. However, everyone else...his co-workers, his family...are just more obstacles in the way of happiness. Roger's life is definitely unfortunate, but maybe there's a glimmer of hope? Maybe.

*Rated MA: for adult language, adult situations, and sexuality.


Playwright: Kevin Wiczer, The cast (in alphabetical order): Tyler Callahan (Tommy), Amanda Flahive (Deirdre Purty), Kimberly Haupert (Gretta), Thom Lange (Russell), Kevin Pollack (Thomas Wallaby), Jenny Rudnick (Patty Whipple), David Schuringa (Brad), Tim Vance (Roger Whipple), and Sarafina Vecchio (Bonnie Whipple).




More Hot Stories For You


The Sigman Brothers Presents First Play, IN MEMORIAM, For Halloween 2022The Sigman Brothers Presents First Play, IN MEMORIAM, For Halloween 2022
October 19, 2022

Long a Chicago staple for high-quality, original musicals, the Sigman Brothers venture out of their musical theater comfort zone into narrative prose.
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For Holiday Run Of THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXASTheo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For Holiday Run Of THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS
October 19, 2022

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their 'Hard Candy Christmas' holiday hoedown production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. The award-winning musical comedy later adapted into the cult film starring Dolly Parton will play at Theo's Howard Street Theatre December 2, 2022 through January 29, 2023.
SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS: JOHN-MARK MCGAHA SINGS STEVIE WONDER to Play the Marriott Theatre in DecemberSOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS: JOHN-MARK MCGAHA SINGS STEVIE WONDER to Play the Marriott Theatre in December
October 19, 2022

In SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS: JOHN - MARK MCGAHA SINGS STEVIE WONDER, the talented, joyful, and generous McGaha sheds a personal light upon the miraculous life of one of America's greatest singer/songwriters, with a set that includes Wonder’s Christmas songs along with some of his greatest hits.
Midsommer Flight's 7th Annual TWELFTH NIGHT to be Presented in December in the Lincoln Park ConservatoryMidsommer Flight's 7th Annual TWELFTH NIGHT to be Presented in December in the Lincoln Park Conservatory
October 19, 2022

Midsommer Flight will close its tenth year with its perennial holiday production of TWELFTH NIGHT, or WHAT YOU WILL. The comedy will again be performed in the Show House Room of the Lincoln Park Conservatory. Press opening is Friday, December 2, following a preview on Thursday, December 1. It will run through December 18.
Chicago Theatre Week to Return in February 2023Chicago Theatre Week to Return in February 2023
October 19, 2022

Chicago Theatre Week (#CTW23), an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets will take place February 16-26, 2023.