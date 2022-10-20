Kevin Wiczer's THE UNFORTUNATE LIFE OF ROGER WHIPPLE Will Have Staged Reading at TEPA Warehouse Theater

Kevin Wiczer's new play, The Unfortunate Life of Roger Whipple, will have its staged reading at That's Entertainment Performing Arts Warehouse Theater, 342 W. Colfax Street, Palatine, IL 60067 on Saturday, November 12th at 7:30pm.

Entry is free, and no tickets are being sold for this event. There will be a talkback after the reading. Audience members will also be asked to fill out a questionnaire to help playwright, Kevin Wiczer, make the necessary changes to the script so that it is ready for a workshop production slated for next year. Help be a part of bringing a new work to life!

Playwright Kevin Wiczer says, "The idea of this play came from my experiences working for a deck and siding company when I was a teenager. It was definitely a crazy place to work with some interesting characters. As writers, we write about what we know, and the deck and siding company was a perfect location and starting point for this crazy new comedy." Wiczer goes on to say, "An audience for a staged reading is so important to the writing process. The audience helps guide the play in the direction it needs to go. I hope people will come and enjoy being a part of the creative process and take part in the talkback afterwards with me and the cast."

About THE UNFORTUNATE LIFE OF ROGER WHIPPLE

Roger Whipple was a National Spelling Bee winner as a child. He was destined for incredible things! Now he's in his late 30's working at a deck and siding company as a telemarketer. The only thing making him happy is his admiration for co-worker, Deirdre Purty. However, everyone else...his co-workers, his family...are just more obstacles in the way of happiness. Roger's life is definitely unfortunate, but maybe there's a glimmer of hope? Maybe.

*Rated MA: for adult language, adult situations, and sexuality.



Playwright: Kevin Wiczer, The cast (in alphabetical order): Tyler Callahan (Tommy), Amanda Flahive (Deirdre Purty), Kimberly Haupert (Gretta), Thom Lange (Russell), Kevin Pollack (Thomas Wallaby), Jenny Rudnick (Patty Whipple), David Schuringa (Brad), Tim Vance (Roger Whipple), and Sarafina Vecchio (Bonnie Whipple).