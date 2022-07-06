Karen Mason to Bring KANDER & EBB… & ALL THAT JAZZ! to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in September

Join Broadway and Cabaret singing star Karen Mason as she celebrates some of her favorite music at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre with KANDER & EBB... & ALL THAT JAZZ! September 9, 2022.

Arlington Heights native returns to Metropolis on September 9! Broadway star of LOVE NEVER DIES, MAMMA MIA, WONDERLAND, HAIRSPRAY, and SUNSET BOULEVARD, and recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award, Karen Mason shares her love of the music of songwriters, John Kander & Fred Ebb, in her new show: KANDER & EBB & ALL THAT JAZZ! As one of the original stars of AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND, Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. Featuring uniquely showstopping numbers, the show highlights Mason's vocal prowess, moving charisma, and overall versatility!

She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinstein's 54 Below, Birdland, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook as well as Royal Albert Hall in London.

KANDER & EBB... & ALL THAT JAZZ! will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $45, Stage Tables are $55 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday, 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.

KANDER & EBB... & ALL THAT JAZZ! is part of the 2021-2022 Season at Metropolis, bringing the highest quality live entertainment to the northwest suburbs. Upcoming shows include The Evolution of Joni Mitchell (July 8, 2022), Sister Act (July 14-August 27, 2022), Grease: School Version (August 6-9, 2022), Fleetwood Mac Mania (September 2, 2022), and Kander & Ebb's Cabaret (September 15-October 22, 2022).

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.