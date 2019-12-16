Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Chicago:
Best Choreography (Resident Equity)
Best Choreography (Resident Non-Equity)
Best Costume Design (Resident Equity)
Best Costume Design (Resident Non-Equity)
Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Resident Equity)
Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Resident Non-Equity)
Best Direction of a Play (Resident Equity)
Best Direction of a Play (Resident Non-Equity)
Best Ensemble of a Musical (Resident Equity)
Best Ensemble of a Musical (Resident Non-Equity)
Best Lighting Design (Resident Equity)
Best Lighting Design (Resident Non-Equity)
Best Musical Direction (Resident Equity)
Best Musical Direction (Resident Non-Equity)
Best Performer in a Musical or Revue (Resident Equity)
Best Performer in a Musical or Revue (Resident Non-Equity)
Best Performer in a Play (Resident Equity)
Best Performer in a Play (Resident Non-Equity)
Best Performer in a Touring Production
Best Scenic Design (Resident Equity)
Best Scenic Design (Resident Non-Equity)
Best Sound Design (Resident Equity)
Best Sound Design (Resident Non-Equity)
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 21%
Joshua Blake Carter - NEWSIES - Paramount Theatre 17%
Julio Monge - WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Opera of Chicago 15%
Alana Stephens - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions 10%
Julia Irvin - NEWSIES - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 10%
Brett Baleskie / Kristine Burdi-Stickney - LEGALLY BLONDE - Fremont Street Theater Company 9%
Gabriella Slade - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 44%
Mara Blumenfeld - INTO THE WOODS - Writers Theatre 17%
Serena Sandoval - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Mercury Theater Chicago 15%
Vicki Jablonski - LEGALLY BLONDE - Fremont Street Theater Company 9%
Patty Halijian - SHREK - St James Theatre 9%
Teagan Anderson - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - TownSquare Players 7%
Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 23%
Jim Corti - NEWSIES - Paramount Theatre 12%
Scott Weinstein - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Marriott Theatre 11%
Joe Pope - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions 10%
Randall W. Knott - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre 10%
Derek Van Barham and Elizabeth Swanson - HEAD OVER HEELS - Kokandy Productions 7%
Barbara Gaines - HAMLET - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 19%
David Catlin - MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN - Lookingglass Theatre Company 17%
Nick Bowling - OSLO - TimeLine Theatre Company 12%
Craig Gustafson - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Stage Coach Players 11%
Abby Vombrack - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Big Deal Productions 7%
Laura Sparks and Valerie O'Connor - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Westmont Performing Arts 6%
SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 55%
WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Opera of Chicago 33%
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Porchlight Music Theatre 12%
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre 20%
BIG FISH - Boho Theatre Ensemble 13%
MAMMA MIA - Summer Place Theatre 13%
Tim Deiling - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 22%
Denise Karczewski - SPAMALOT - Mercury Theater Chicago 13%
Mark McCullough - WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Opera of Chicago 13%
Jim Van De Velde - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre 12%
Steve Nickerson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Fremont Street Theater Company 10%
Michael Wagner - ANYTHING GOES - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 9%
Roberta Duchak and Joe Beighton - SIX - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 38%
Tom Vendafreddo - NEWSIES - Paramount Theatre 27%
Matt Deitchman - INTO THE WOODS - Writers Theatre 16%
Aaron Zimmerman - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre 15%
Scott Mayer - NEWSIES - Overshadowed Theatrical Productions 12%
Ethan Kohring - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions 11%
Nat Zegree - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Marriott Theatre 8%
Mikaela Bennett - WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Opera of Chicago 5%
Sydney Charles - THE COLOR PURPLE - Drury Lane Theatre 5%
Justin Katin - MARY POPPINS - Big Deal Productions 7%
Anne Arza - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions 7%
Connor Murray - ANYTHING GOES - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 3%
Bri Sudia - OSLO - TimeLine Theatre Company 8%
Teressa LaGamba - I WANNA F*CKING TEAR YOU APART - Rivendell Theatre Ensemble 8%
Janet Ulrich Brooks - MASTER CLASS - TimeLine Theatre Company 5%
Micah Kronlokken - CASA VALENTINA - Pride Films and Plays 6%
Lisa Dawn - AS YOU LIKE IT - Bard in the Burbs 5%
Tania Joy - A FEW GOOD MEN - TownSquare Players 5%
Becky Gulsvig - COME FROM AWAY 11%
Shane O'Regan - PRIVATE PEACEFUL 10%
Desi Oakley - WAITRESS 9%
Peter J. Davison - WEST SIDE STORY - Lyric Opera of Chicago 20%
William Boles - NEWSIES - Paramount Theatre 18%
Scott Davis - INTO THE WOODS - Writers Theatre 13%
Michael Boyna - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre 16%
David Geinosky - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Big Deal Productions 9%
Evan Frank - CASA VALENTINA - Pride Films and Plays 9%
Lindsay Jones - HAMLET - Chicago Shakespeare Theater 35%
Carl Wahlstrom - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Mercury Theater Chicago 30%
Christopher Kriz - FRANKENSTEIN - Remy Bumppo 20%
Dave Amato - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Wheaton Drama Community Theatre 14%
Matthew Chase - MAMMA MIA! - Golden Ticket Productions 12%
Marc Beth - ANYTHING GOES - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre 11%
