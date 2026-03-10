Physical Theater Festival Chicago Reveals Lineup For 13th Anniversary Celebration

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Physical Theater Festival Chicago has announced the full lineup for its 13th anniversary celebration, June 1 - 7. The Festival will kick off Monday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 2 with two nights of local artists’ showcasing new work, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave.

The Festival continues with five days of international and national performances, workshops and conversations also at Theater Wit and The Dance Center at Columbia College Chicago, 1306 S. Michigan Ave. Artists and companies scheduled to perform during the seven-day special event include: the Chicago return of Argentinian’s physical chameleon Luciano Rosso; the United States premiere of Peruvian mask theater ensemble Compañia de Teatro Físico; Korean-American powerhouse Sora Baek and Portland’s all ages clown duo A Little Bit OFF. The Physical Theater Festival of Chicago also announces a new partnership with The Dance Center at Columbia College Chicago which will host the premiere of award-winning Belgian company Chaliwaté.

Tickets for individual shows at Theater Wit are $36, (general admission); $23, (industry/students/seniors/veterans) and for The Dance Center at Columbia shows: $40, (general admission);$26, (industry/students/seniors/veterans). Festival passes for all out-of-town shows are $159 (general admission) and $89, (industry/students/seniors/veterans).

Physical Theater Festival Chicago brings to Chicago audience-beloved, ​award-winning and critically acclaimed new dramas, comedies and dramedies from around the world that inspire theatergoers and local artists to reimagine what a live theater experience can be and do across cultures, languages and genres. Showcasing a variety of genres, including Clown, Mime, Improv, Puppet and Object Theater, Circus, Dance and Street Theater, ​award-winning and critically acclaimed new dramas, comedies and dramedies, the Physical Theatre Festival also includes workshops and post-show discussions building a connection between audiences and artists.

“Every show we are bringing this year is filled with hope, humanity, joy and beauty. They celebrate the very best of the human spirit in a spectacular and original way, brought to the stage by these extraordinary artists and companies,” said Artistic Director Alice da Cunha. “Each year, we do our best to host a theater celebration, and I am so excited to gather with our audiences, new and old, and experience the 13th edition together.”

“We’re taking a big step forward this year with a new partner – The Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago. Together, we’ll be hosting a world-class company from Belgium called Chaliwaté in the South Loop. We’re also thrilled to continue our partnership with Lakeview East’s Theater Wit for the fourth year. We’ll be hosting incredible shows there from Chicago to Peru all week long. As always, we’re excited to celebrate physical theater in a community-forward way with cultural exchange at the forefront,” added Executive Director Marc Frost.