Joffrey Ballet to Present North American Premiere Of Cathy Marston's ATONEMENT

The Joffrey Ballet will open its 69th season with the North American premiere of Cathy Marston's poignant interpretation of Ian McEwan's 2001 novel-turned-Academy Award-winning film Atonement. The full-length narrative ballet follows Briony Tallis, revealed in the book as its author and now portrayed as a celebrated choreographer, as she grapples with the haunting echoes of her past through a breathtaking dance of redemption. Atonement will be presented at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, in ten performances only, from October 17–27, 2024. Tickets are on sale starting August 1.

Marston's adaptation unfolds the tragic love story of Briony's older sister, Cecilia, against the historical backdrop of 1935 England to explore the intricate layers of societal norms and the enduring impact of a single lie. Enveloped in Laura Rossi's evocative musical score, with dynamic choreography portraying the complexities of self-deception, the transformation of memory, and the weight of guilt, Atonement shares an emotionally charged experience with a startling twist finale that will linger in the soul. Learn more about Cathy Marston here.

Atonement is a co-production with Ballett Zürich and features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

