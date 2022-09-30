Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jerry Seinfeld Returns To The UIS Performing Arts Center, February 17, 2023

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 10am.

Sep. 30, 2022  

UIS Performing Arts Center and JS Touring announced today that America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform on the Sangamon Auditorium stage on February 17, 2023, at 7pm.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to members of FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center as early as Monday, October 3rd, (to learn how to become a FRIEND and read about our Membership levels, visit UISpac.com/FRIENDS) all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 7th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160. For more information, visit UISpac.com or call (217) 206-6160.

America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to the Sangamon Auditorium in Springfield, IL, to perform his newest stand-up routine on February 17, 2023. Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: "Seinfeld." The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include "Jerry Before Seinfeld" and "23 Hours to Kill" along with the highly acclaimed web series, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee."

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies ("Comedian," "Bee Movie"), directed and produced a Broadway hit ("Colin Quinn Long Story Short"), and wrote two best-selling books ("Is this Anything?" and "Seinlanguage") and a children's book ("Halloween"). Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film Unfrosted and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 10am.


