Jeff Parker to Lead the Cast of the THE DA VINCI CODE Regional Premiere at Drury Lane Theatre

Drury Lane Theatre has revealed the cast for its thrilling Chicago Premiere of The Da Vinci Code, based on the novel by Dan Brown, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, and directed by Elizabeth Margolius. Witness the action-packed novel live on stage as Professor Robert Langdon, played by Chicago theatre favorite Jeff Parker and cryptologist Sophie Neveu, played by Vaneh Assadourian, race against the clock to unlock the secrets of Da Vinci, April 9 – June 1, 2025 at Drury Lane Theatre.



“I can’t think of a more provocative play than The DaVinci Code to kick off our thrilling 2025-2026 season,” comments Managing Director Wendy Stark Prey. “Visionary director Elizabeth Margolius - who brought our groundbreaking production of Fiddler on The Roof to life - is telling this electrifying story of ancient secrets and deadly conspiracies in a way never before seen on the Drury Lane stage.”

Based on the best-selling novel of the century, Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code transforms into a thrilling new immersive experience. Innovative staging and dynamic effects plunge you into a world where renowned professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race through a labyrinth of ancient clues and modern dangers. As shadows hold secrets, surveillance lurks at every turn, and centuries-old conspiracies emerge in real time, you'll discover The Da Vinci Code as you've never encountered it before. What truths hide behind sacred walls? What deadly traps await those who dare to seek answers? Experience the theatrical event of the year that transforms one of the most captivating thrillers ever told into a pulse-pounding journey of revelation.



Starring Jeff Parker (Robert Langdon) and Vaneh Assadourian (Sophie Neveu), the cast of The Da Vinci Code includes Bradley Armacost (Sir Leigh Teabing), Jennifer Cudahy (Vernet/Docent/Church Volunteer), John Drea (Rémy/Philip), Ray Frewen (Jaques Saunière), Anthony Irons (Bezu Fache), Shane Kenyon (Silas), Janice O'Neill (Sister Sandrine/Marie), Leslie Ann Sheppard (Collet), and understudies Kroydell Galima and Charence Higgins.



The creative team includes Elizabeth Margolius (director-last directed Drury Lane’s groundbreaking production of The Fiddler on The Roof), Scott Penner (scenic designer), Nicole Boylan (Costume Designer), Lee Fiskness (lighting designer), Joshua Schmidt (original music & sound designer), Anthony Churchill (co-video designer), Mike Tutaj (co-video designer), Cassy Schillo (properties designer), Bridget Rzymski (wig and hair designer), Rick Sordelet (violence choreographer), Eva Breneman (dialect designer), Daren Leonard (associate director), Larry Baker (production stage manager).

The Da Vinci Code will be presented at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace, April 9 – June 1, 2025. Single tickets are on sale now and are available by phone at (630) 530-0111 or online. Groups of 10 or more can receive special group pricing.



