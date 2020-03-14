Jeff Awards Temporarily Suspend Judging Due to Covid-19

In response to state and city government recommendations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Chicago theater community's JEFF AWARDS will suspend judging productions until 5/1/2020. This decision is effective immediately.



Out of concern for the health and safety of the community and in accordance with recommendations by Mayor Lightfoot and Governor Pritzker to limit public gatherings possibly until May 1, the Jeff Awards made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend judging activities. The organization will continue to closely monitor official sources for how the situation evolves and announce a decision on the official date as to whether or not to resume activities if that time exceeds May 1.



"Our Jeff Awards members are concerned about the health and welfare of all the people who make up the theater community - from the performers, production teams and crews to the ushers, audiences and patrons who support them. Our social responsibility to the community also includes our own volunteer members. While many of the productions we had planned to attend have been cancelled or postponed, our members are such dedicated theater supporters that many plan, in an unofficial capacity, to evaluate each situation and where possible, pay for and attend local theater when productions are available, in an effort to continue to support the local theaters during this difficult time. I am proud to be part of an organization that is such a champion for theater excellence and the companies that bring it to life," said John Glover, Chair of the Jeff Awards.



Equity and Non-Equity theaters with questions about current Jeff Awards eligibility or other related concerns can contact the appropriate Wing Chair. Deric Gochenauer, Equity Wing Chair, can be reached at equitywing@jeffawards.org. Non-Equity Wing Chair, Nick Obis, is reachable at nonequitywing@jeffawards.org.





