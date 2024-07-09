Jane Lynch's A SWINGIN' LITTLE CHRISTMAS to Play Steppenwolf Theatre in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Classic holiday tunes come to life as Steppenwolf Theatre presents Jane Lynch’s A SWINGIN’ LITTLE CHRISTMAS, playing a limited engagement December 12 - 15, 2024 in the Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. A special Steppenwolf member pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 9 at 12 pm.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 11 at 12 pm. For tickets, visit steppenwolf.org/christmas or call the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.

Five time Emmy-winner Jane Lynch takes the stage with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and the Tony Guerrero Quintet in this hilarious and heartwarming holiday extravaganza that promises a delightful blend of comedy and music – and a swingin’ good time! The group has brought their joyful banter to audiences across the country, with their holiday album A Swingin’ Little Christmashitting Billboard’s Top 10 Adult Contemporary chart. Hollywood Digest calls it “captivating,” the comedy “spectacular” and the vibe “absolutely precious.”

Production Details:

Dates: December 12 - 15, 2024

Performance schedule: Thursday & Friday at 7:30 pm; Saturday at 3 pm & 7:30 pm; Sunday at 3 pm.

Tickets: $79 - $119. A special Steppenwolf member pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 9, at 12 pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 11 at 12 pm. For tickets, visit steppenwolf.org/christmas or call the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.

Artist Biographies

Jane Lynch is a five-time Emmy winner known for her portrayal of Sue Sylvester on Glee. She currently hosts NBC’s Weakest Link and appears in Only Murders in the Building on Hulu. Additional television credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Good Fight and Two and a Half Men. Lynch’s film credits include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Julie & Julia and Best In Show. Along with Kate Flannery, Tim Davis and The Tony Guerrero Quintet, Jane tours the country with their annual holiday show, A Swingin’ Little Christmas. The album is available on all music platforms.



Kate Flannery is best known for her nine seasons as Meredith the drunk on NBC’s The Office. Kate was a fan favorite on Season 28 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, touring live at Radio City Musical Hall and 40 cities. Television guest star appearances include Magnum P. I., Young Sheldon and Brooklyn Nine Nine. She can be seen in dozens of indie films including The Prank with Rita Moreno.

Tim Davis has been producing vocalists and music on film, television and artist recordings for countless projects for the past 28 years, including all five seasons of Glee on FOX. An accomplished singer himself, Tim has sung on hundreds of projects, and still performs with artists like Idina Menzel and Barbra Streisand.

The Tony Guerrero Quintet has been a staple of the Southern California jazz scene for many years. Featuring Tony Guerrero (trumpet/piano), Matt Johnson (drums), Mark Visher (sax/flute), Dave Siebels (keyboards) and David Miller (bass). In 2016, they released the holiday album A Swingin’ Little Christmas, that landed a spot in the Top Ten of the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts. The title track, an original Tony Guerrero composition, went to #6 on the Billboard charts. The Tony Guerrero Quintet's own recordings have been a staple on jazz radio for over thirty years.

Photo credit: Chris Haston

