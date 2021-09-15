Jackalope Theatre Company Announces 14th Season

Jackalope Theatre Company announces details for their 2021/2022 season featuring the world premiere of Enough to Let the Light In by Paloma Nozicka, directed by Kimberly Senior, in spring of 2022.

This production will be the first indoor event to welcome audiences back to the company's Broadway Armory stage in over two years. In addition, Jackalope presents two short play festivals beginning with the free and outdoor Neighborhood Narratives this fall in collaboration with Night Out In The Parks, and the return of the 13th Annual Living Newspaper Festival premiering summer 2022.

"After a thrilling year of creating art online, the goal of Jackalope this season is to safely facilitate gatherings of community healing as we emerge from our social isolations." says Jackalope Artistic Director Kaiser Ahmed, "I believe that's the job of theatre in this time, and Jackalope is responding with a series of firsts: We're building upon our long relationship with the Chicago Parks District to tour our work directly to communities across the city, bringing a play previously developed at Jackalope to mainstage with the top caliber talent audiences have come to expect, and bringing our staple annual short play festival onto the mainstage. It's another season of all new work like you've never seen."

"Jackalope has taken this time of closure to deeply reflect upon how we have created theatre historically, and how we want to create it going forward" shares Managing Director, Tina El Gamal "We are engaging with this season through a new lens of what is essential. We believe that a slow and mindful return, that prioritizes values of equity in artist pay, staff well-being, and more is exactly how we can collectively heal our industry and upend the ways in which we have been taught to make theatre and run companies."

Single tickets range from $15-35 and will go on sale later in the fall for the mainstage production, and in the spring for the summer festival.

All of Jackalope's programming is in partnership with the Chicago Parks District and will abide by the evolving COVID safety protocols as outlined by Parks. Applicable protocols will be announced as early as one month prior to performance dates.

For complete and current information about the 2021/2022 Season and artists, please visit https://jackalopetheatre.org.