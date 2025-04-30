JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN Extended At Citadel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Citadel Theatre has announced a one-week extension of Chicago premiere of A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN, by Chicago/Skokie-based actor and playwright Paul Stroili.

The comedy originally scheduled to close on May 18, the production will now play an additional four performances, with the new closing date of Sunday, May 25.

Stroili's comedy received its world premiere in 2023 at The Purple Rose Theatre, the Equity-affiliated theatre in Chelsea, Michigan founded by actor Jeff Daniels, that is dedicated to developing new American plays.

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN is set in the Placid Pines Senior Care Center. Some of the residents really want a jukebox for their recreation room, called The Algonquin. When the jukebox they have in mind – a vintage Wurlitzer, like the kind they remember from earlier years - costs more than the center can raise, a small band of residents hatch an unusual plot to come up with the money. Stroili's comedy, which he describes as being “not a play about old people; it's a play about people who have just lived longer," was one of the most popular and successful plays at the Purple Rose Theatre. It recently concluded a successful engagement at Miner's Alley Performing Arts Center in Denver and six more productions in addition to Citadel's have been scheduled in theaters across the US.

Tickets are priced at $45 and are now on sale at www.citadeltheatre.org.

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN is directed by Chicago actor and director Scott Westerman, who previously directed Citadel's THE MOUSETRAP, THE CHRISTIANS, and SEX WITH STRANGERS. Johnny, the longtime Placid Pines resident who is the primary instigator of the drive to buy the jukebox, is played by Kenneth Johnson, whose credits include Sheldon in TROUBLE IN MIND with TimeLine Theatre and Pops Washington in BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY with Redtwist Theatre. His fellow resident Dennis, a gay man who uses a wheelchair, is Bob Sanders, a veteran of several Citadel productions who recently appeared as Arvide in GUYS AND DOLLS for Music Theatre Works. Cast as Annie, a visually impaired resident who has taken on the responsibility of ensuring Placid Pines is a “bigot-free” zone, is Citadel co-founder Ellen Phelps. Phelps' many credits at Citadel include Sharon in THE ROOMMATE and Miss Hannigan in ANNIE.

Peg, a recently divorced woman who has just moved into the independent living unit of Placid Pines and devises the scheme to raise the money to buy the juke box, is Elizabeth Rude. Rude last appeared at Citadel in the company's Jeff Award-winning THE EXPLORERS CLUB and later this year will reprise her role as Anne Smith in BILL W. AND DR. BOB with Theatre 68. Karla Corona, a member of The Artistic Home ensemble who had the title role in TAH's production of EURYDICE, plays the no-nonsense Placid Pines manager Josefina. Patrick Thornton, an instructor with The Artistic Home's Training Studio who appeared in that company's DYING FOR IT, plays Chuck, a maintenance worker with a troubled past. Chuck's young co-worker Tyler is Joshua Thomas, who understudied the leading role of Clayton Boone in GODS AND MONSTERS at Theatre Wit. Understudies are Valerie Gorman (Annie), Adrian Campbell (Johnny), Kim Buck (Peg), Gustavo Duran (Tyler), and Laura Quinones. (Josefina), and Sean Harklerode (Dennis).

The Production Team includes Catalina Nino (Set Designer), Danielle Reinhardt (Costume Designer), Michael Trudeau (Lighting Designer), Hannah Kwak (Sound Designer), Ellen Markus (Properties Designer), Connor Windle (Stage Manager), Mitchell Pollitt (Master Carpenter), Alex Trinh (Stage Crew), and Scott and Ellen Phelps (Production Managers).

Citadel Theatre is in residence in the West Campus of the Lake Forest School District at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Further information and ticketing is available on the company's website at www.citadeltheatre.org.

