JAM Orchestra to Present BE OUR GUEST: THE MUSIC OF ALAN MENKEN

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A newly announced concert event celebrates the music of legendary composer Alan Menken, whose work has defined generations of Broadway and film storytelling. Be Our Guest: The Music of Alan Menken will be presented for one night only on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 7:30 PM at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre.

The concert will be performed by the 24-piece JAM Orchestra, conducted by Aaron Kaplan, and will feature vocalists Johanna Mckenzie Miller, Aurora Penepacker, Lorenzo Rush Jr., and Christopher Johnson.

An eight-time Academy Award winner, Menken is the composer behind some of the most beloved works in musical theatre and film, including Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Newsies, Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act, and A Christmas Carol. The evening will feature iconic musical selections from his legendary theatrical and Broadway score canon.