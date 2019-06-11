Interrobang Theatre Project Announces Tenth Anniversary Season

Interrobang Theatre Project is pleased to announce its tenth anniversary season: "No Man's Land," exploring the fear and anxiety that accompany journeys into the unknown, and the courage it takes to make it through to the other side. The 2019-20 season will be staged at Interrobang's resident home, Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

This fall, Interrobang presents the U.S premiere of Elinor Cook's fiery British drama OUT OF LOVE, directed by Artistic Director Georgette Verdin. Cook deftly portrays a female friendship through all its ups and downs, and the effects of a patriarchal society on the emotional trajectory of young women.

Next spring, Interrobang marks its 10th anniversary with a revival of its very first production: Daniel MacIvor's drama HERE LIES HENRY, newly staged by Artistic Producer Elana Elyce. MacIvor's labyrinthine single-actor show pits one man against himself as he dissects his own desires and failures in a self-imposed purgatory.

The 2019-20 season concludes next summer with Brandon Tessers' SEXBOT, developed in collaboration with ITP's ensemble and co-directed by ensemble member Matthew Nerber and Artistic Director Georgette Verdin. This bold, darkly comic world premiere takes audiences to the fringes of the near future where man and machine are asked to coexist, forcing humanity to re-examine the nature of love, lust and life.

Season 10 subscriptions and single tickets for OUT OF LOVE are currently available at www.interrobangtheatreproject.org.

Interrobang Theatre Project's 2019-20 Season includes:

August 16 - September 14, 2019

OUT OF LOVE - U.S Premiere!

By Elinor Cook

Directed by Artistic Director Georgette Verdin

Press opening: Monday, August 19 at 8 pm

Trust. Betrayal. Loyalty. Humiliation. That's what friends are for. Grace and Lorna have been inseparable since childhood, and vow one day to get out of their small English town and make something of themselves. But the world has different plans. An honest and brutal depiction of companionship, rivalry and the fiery bond that exists between women, Out of Love bravely examines one life-long friendship in all it's beautiful, gory complexity.

Spring 2020

HERE LIES HENRY

By Daniel MacIvor

Directed by Artistic Producer Elana Elyce

Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying.

Summer 2020

SEXBOT- World Premiere!

By Brandon Tessers

Developed with the Interrobang ensemble

Co-Directed by ensemble member Matthew Nerber and Artistic Director Georgette Verdin

The robots are coming and they just want to love you. In the near future, one tech company pushes the envelope with their lifelike automatons, and opens a pandora's box with far-reaching consequences. Sexbot explores the seismic shifts of our digital age through intersecting tragicomic tales that dare to ask: when the line between human and machine is all but erased, will we be drawn closer together or torn apart?





