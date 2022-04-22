IDR (Italian Doc Remix) Announces May 2022 North American Tour Dates

NYC downtown ensemble IDR (Italian Doc Remix) has announced May 2022 North American tour dates in support of their new album, Pandemonium; set for release on May 10th on 41st Parallel Records (full tour dates below).

Founded by Italian guitarist/composer Marco Cappelli and Italian-American percussionist Jim Pugliese, IDR (Italian Doc Remix) has carved out a unique musical niche on NYC's Downtown scene since 2004. The ensemble fuses jazz improvisation, rock, and Italian folkloric/ early music sources to excavate the cultural memory of generations of Italian immigrants and explore the musical space where traditions blur and cross-contaminate, memories fade and distort, and new post-immigration sounds are born. IDR's newest album, Pandemonium, takes their project to the next level with the addition of a half-dozen of Southern Italy's finest musicians to the group's usual lineup.

IDR's May 2022 Tour is sponsored by: Italian Cultural Institute in Chicago, Italian Cultural Institute in Toronto, Italian Cultural Center in Minneapolis, The Consulate of Italy in Detroit, and The Dante Alighieri Society of Michigan.

IDR (ITALIAN DOC REMIX) NORTH AMERICAN TOUR MAY 2022

Sun 5/15 Jersey City, NJ (Jersey City Theater Center)

Mon 5/16 Brooklyn, NY (The Atlantic BKLN)

Tues 5/17 Chicago, IL (Constellation)

Wed 5/18 Detroit, MI (Trinosophes)

Thurs 5/19 Minneapolis, MN (The Cedar)

Fri 5/20 Press Event in Toronto, ON (Italian Cultural Institute)

Sat 5/21 Toronto, ON (Array Music)

About Pandemonium:

Pandemonium was recorded in Italy during IDR's 2019 residence at the Pomigliano Jazz Festival - one of the most prestigious festivals in the South of Italy. IDR invited local stars from Naples and Palermo to collaborate on these sessions, including saxophonist Daniele Sepe, singer Guido Sodo, electronic composer Elio Martusciello, frame drummers Massimo La Guardia and Bruno Spagna, dub master Manfredi Clemente, actor Andrea Renzi, and choir conductor Ciro Visco.

Pandemonium also welcomes new singer Francesco Pellegrino among IDR's regular members. Francesco is the voice of authentic tradition; highlighting the different strata contained in the music. "Pomigliano is a small, lovely town north of Naples," Marco Capelli explains. "A land rich in folk music traditions, still alive with the rituals of religious festivities. Some of the IDR's musical sources and inspiration come exactly from that area. IDR's singer Francesco Pellegrino was born in the same area, in Maddaloni and a lot of what you hear comes directly from the genius of his mom, who had an infinite repertoire of songs, stories and proverbs."

The result is an album that reconnects IDR's music of immigrant memory with the ritual and folkloric sources so crucial to their music; reconnecting and rebuilding on those memories, infusing ancient trance-inducing ritual cults with improvisational genius, creating a space where Albert Ayler meets the Sybil of Cumae. Pandemonium ranges across centuries, sourcing songs like "Jail The Bakers", a 16th century villanella, alongside "Literno Village", a song with 20th century lyrics by actor and composer Ricardo Zinna.

Though separated by hundreds of years, both songs make a clear political statement against populism and in favor of immigration as a resource to be welcomed in our rich western societies.

About IDR (Italian Doc Remix):

IDR (Italian Doc Remix) is Italian-born guitarist and composer Marco Cappelli and American-born percussionist Jim Pugliese. The group made its debut at NYC's Issue Project Room back in 2004. After connecting with the finest of New York's Downtown Improvisers, Marco Cappelli organized an all-star ensemble to produce the group's critically-acclaimed 2008 debut, which featured Marc Ribot.

IDR is vocalist Francesco Pellegrino, guitarist composer Marco Cappelli, clarinetist Doug Wieselman, trombonist Roberto Schiano, contrabassist Ken Filiano, and drummer Jim Pugliese.

"IDR's music reflects the process of the immigrants memory's distortion from second generation on, say Cappelli and Pugliese. "This is what happens by living in the New York cultural melting pot with a strong traditional background; IDR's music is at the same time far from the original source - for geographic, chronological and cultural reasons - and full of tradition's elements. IDR's music is impossible to fit in any conventional standard."