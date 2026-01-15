Hubbard Street Dance Chicago to Celebrate Artistic Director's 5th Anniversary with Winter Series

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, Artistic Director of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (Hubbard Street), and Executive Director David McDermott have revealed programming for the company's Season 48 Winter Series, coinciding with the five-year anniversary of Fisher-Harrell's appointment as the fourth artistic director in the company's 48-year history. The engagement runs Thursday, February 26 through Sunday, March 1, 2026 at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance.

Amy Hall Garner's effervescent full company piece As the Wind Blows (2022) returns to Chicago on the heels of Garner's recent New York City Ballet and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater premieres, after being one of Fisher-Harrell's first commissions as artistic director. The high-energy Touch & Agree by Juel D. Lane explores the nuances of modern relationships over a soundtrack featuring Sam Cooke, James Blake, H.E.R., and Byrell the Great. The sweeping Gnawa by Nacho Duato closes the program, a beloved full company work originally created for Hubbard Street in 2005. Former Hubbard Street Artistic Director Jim Vincent returns to Chicago to stage the piece Dance Magazine called an "almost religious experience."

"I am so proud of how Hubbard Street has evolved over the last five years," says Fisher-Harrell, "and this program is emblematic of the wide-ranging, industry-leading scope of work the company is known for. Hubbard Street has become stronger than ever in our artistic identity and impact, with work that is resonating deeply with audiences - those new to us, as well as loyal patrons who have been with us since the beginning. The Dancers themselves are a remarkable group of individuals: collaborative, diverse, and all fiercely talented. It has been such an honor leading this organization over the last five years, and I look forward to continue doing so into the future with innovation, rigor, and expansiveness."

McDermott adds, "Under Linda-Denise's extraordinary leadership, the Hubbard Street of today reaches more audience members and brings in more ticket revenue than we have in a decade. Her vision for the company is demonstrably resonating with audiences, artists, and donors alike. Not only does the art on stage continue to be world-class, but with staff and dancer turnover at an all-time low and requests for touring at an all-time high, it is clear that Linda-D's leadership has made this company all-around the best it's ever been. With our 50th anniversary right around the corner - the time is now to join in our movement."