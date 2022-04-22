Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Announces Free 24-Hour Streaming Period For BUSK By Aszure Barton

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago has announced a free 24-hour period for audiences all over the world to stream BUSK by Aszure Barton. Filmed live at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance during its premiere with HSDC in November, 2021, the limited-time online viewing opportunity is the first of several free streams of professionally filmed pieces from Season 44. The filmed performance will be available starting at 12 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, and expire at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday April 23.



Starting today, patrons can sign up to receive a link to view BUSK by visiting https://hsdc-busk.eventbrite.com, or by entering "Hubbard Street Dance Chicago" into the search bar on Eventbrite's homepage. Interested audience members must register for this free 24-hour streaming period on Eventbrite to access the film. BUSK was extremely well-received as the finale of Fall Series: RE/TURN in 2021, called "nothing short of phenomenal" by WTTW while the Chicago Reader proclaimed it had "never been more brilliantly manifested than this moment."



From Executive Director David McDermott: "When the onset of COVID-19 forced us to go virtual in 2020, we felt a great responsibility to bring arts and culture to our community that we so dearly missed. We decided, for the first time ever, to offer a whole season of world-class digital dance films and workshops - completely free of charge. While it was no substitute for the live, in-person experience, it introduced Hubbard Street to a global audience - passionate about amazing dance - at a large-scale level of accessibility. We are so happy to be able to offer this special opportunity for folks to enjoy a Hubbard Street performance together while apart, this time with Aszure Barton's remarkable showstopper BUSK."



Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell adds, "BUSK hit the Harris Theater stage with a bang back in November 2021, and we are thrilled to offer this 24-hour period for anyone with an internet connection to enjoy the piece - for free! We're so grateful to the dancers, Aszure, and the whole creative team for making this worldwide digital dance event happen. This performance deserves a global stage, and we look forward to seeing how dance lovers everywhere engage with this collective viewing experience, fostering connection and community."



This free stream of BUSK is the first in a series of recent high-quality filmed performances from Hubbard Street to be released for streaming. The company plans to release other highlights from Season 44: RE/CHARGE for streaming, captured during Fall Series: RE/TURN at the Harris Theater, Spring Series: RE/CONNECT at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, and the upcoming Summer Series: RE/UNION at the Harris. Production company Motion/Pictures Dance Project, founded and led by Talia Koylass, produced multi-camera shoots at each series which were then edited with the collaboration of the choreographers and Hubbard Street's artistic team. Motion/Pictures Dance Project also produced HSDC's Inside the Studio episodes this season, featuring behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with choreographers, dancers, and HSDC staff members. Aszure Barton's 5-minute episode of Inside the Studio will precede the presentation of BUSK.



BUSK will also be featured live as part of HSDC's upcoming Summer Series: RE/UNION, Program B, on May 14 & 15, along with the Chicago premiere of Ne Me Quitte Pas by Spenser Theberge, George & Zalman by Ohad Naharin, and Amy Hall Garner's latest work for Hubbard Street, As the Wind Blows. Tickets for Summer Series: RE/UNION at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance (205 E Randolph St) are now on sale via the Harris Theater Box Office. They can be purchased at harristheaterchicago.org or by calling 312-334-7777, and range from $15 to $110. The Harris Theater Box Office is open from 12-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Please visit harristheaterchicago.org/faqs for the theater's up to date COVID-19 safety protocols.