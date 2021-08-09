Historic Raue Center for the Arts Receives Mission Grant from Community Foundation of McHenry County

Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake gratefully accepts a Mission Grant from The Community Foundation for McHenry County to continue its mission of bringing the Arts to All in the community. These funds will be used to support Raue Center's expanding Arts Education programming, helping them to reach more students through the power of the arts.

"We're fortunate to live in an area that believes in giving back to our community. Thanks to the very generous donors we were able to award well-deserved grants to some organizations that are changing lives in McHenry County," said Deborah Thielen, Executive Director, The Community Foundation for McHenry County.



Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, Raue Center has provided quality programming, striving to make it relevant, available, and affordable to all. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center draws the finest talent, from live music to stand-up comedy, professional theatrical productions to fine arts education.

"Raue Center's educational programs continue to grow and expand to provide fine arts education for students in McHenry County," said executive director, Richard Kuranda. "The support of the Community Foundation of McHenry County will allow us to provide for more students and more teachers at a time when it's needed most. We are so thankful. And, I would be remiss if I didn't thank our lang standing Grant Writer Alicia Regan for her tireless work."

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.