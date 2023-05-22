Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS

The Highland Park Players theater company has announced the cast and production team for the upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical "Kinky Boots." This exhilarating show, filled with toe-tapping music and a heartwarming story, will captivate audiences at the brand new McGrath Family Performing Arts Center, 1100 Laramie Ave, Wilmette, IL. Performances are August 18, 19, 25, 26 at 7:30 pm and August 20, 26, 27 at 2:00 pm.

Inspired by true events, "Kinky Boots" tells the extraordinary tale of Charlie Price (Ben Frankart), a struggling shoe factory owner, and Lola (Anania Williams), a fabulous performer and drag queen. Their unexpected partnership takes them on a transformative journey of acceptance, self-discovery, and the power of embracing individuality.

With an infectious score by the legendary Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, "Kinky Boots" has taken the theater world by storm since its Broadway debut. It has earned numerous accolades, including six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Choreography. Audiences around the globe have been moved by its universal themes of tolerance, love, and the triumph of embracing one's authentic self.

Under the skillful direction of Connor Giles, brilliant choreography by Jenna Schoppe, and with expert musical direction by T.J. Anderson, the Highland Park Players promises a production that will dazzle theatergoers and leave them uplifted. The talented cast, composed of both seasoned performers and rising stars, brings their passion and energy to the stage, breathing life into the vibrant characters and bringing the story to life.

The production stars TikTok and Instagram sensation Anania Williams (Lola), Ben Frankart (Charlie), Hannah Kipp (Lauren), Jill Iverson (Nicola), Joshua Hoffman (Don), Hannah Rose (Trish), Dominique Ruffalo (Pat), and Peter Rasey (George). Angels are Will Ehrlich, Jonathan Gembarski, Adam Lipson, Corey Mills, Jason Sekili, and Carter Wright. The ensemble features David Aul (Young Charlie), Michael Barker, Ariana Cappuccitti (Dance Captain), Sydney Cowie, Elizabeth Dempsey, Emily Durham, Declan Durr, Rob Fenton, Sydney Hendrix, Campbell Hinsley (Young Lola), Raymond Mindas (Mr. Price/Ensemble) and Parker Stancato (Harry/Ensemble).

The production team includes Bradley A. Rose (Producer), Whitney Langas (Producer), Scott Schwartz (Producer), Bianca Rose (Producer), Connor Giles (Director), T.J. Anderson (Music Director), Jenna Schoppe (Choreographer), Martha Shuford (Costume Designer), Raymond Mindas (Costume Designer), Alec Kinastowski (Lighting Designer), Lauren Nichols (Set Designer), Holly Weis (Marketing), Scott Spector (Stage Manager/Light Board Operator), Manny Ortiz (Set Builder), Roberto Puig (Wig Design), Abbie Reid (Associate Set Designer), Matt Leske (Sound Design/Operation), Sydney Genco (Makeup Design), Monique Collins (Sponsorships and Advertising), Edie Schwartz (Assistant Stage Manager), Alex Arey (Crew) and Macie Weinberger (Crew). More production team members will be announced later.

"We are incredibly excited to bring 'Kinky Boots' to the stage," said Whitney Langas, a producer of Highland Park Players. "This show is a celebration of diversity, acceptance, and the power of embracing one's true identity. Audiences can expect a high-energy production that will leave them inspired and entertained."

"With its captivating storyline, show-stopping musical numbers, and stunning costumes, "Kinky Boots" promises an unforgettable theatrical experience for all," said director Connor Giles. Don't miss the chance to witness the magic and power of this Tony Award-winning musical, presented by Highland Park Players.

Tickets for "Kinky Boots" will be available for purchase in June. For more information about the show, including performance dates, cast and crew details, and updates, please visit Click Here.