Hell In A Handbag Productions Reveals Casting For THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF THE NORTH POLE World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hell in a Handbag Productions has announced full casting for the world premiere of The Real Housewives of the North Pole, a new holiday parody written by Artistic Director David Cerda and directed by Tommy Bullington.

The production will run from November 20, 2025, through January 4, 2026 at The Clutch, the company’s boutique performance space located at 4335 N. Western Ave. in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood.

The cast features Handbag ensemble members David Cerda, David Lipschutz, Terry McCarthy, and Robert Williams, joined by Taylor Owen Mercado, Kelly Opalko, Britain Shutters, Anna Rose Steinmeyer, and Honey West. Understudies include Gretchen Greear, Brenda Holiday, Silas Kachman, Riley Partin, and Hannah Tymoko.

The North Pole is in crisis: Santa and his top elves are indicted for fraud, and it’s up to the women of Christmas Town to clean up the mess. Enter Ruth Claus (Honey West), newly sober and struggling to keep the family afloat—with only her suave sobriety coach Carlos (Taylor Owen Mercado) to lean on. That’s when Andy Cohen (David Lipschutz) swoops in from Bravo to turn Ruth’s troubles into reality TV gold with The Real Housewives of the North Pole.

Ruth joins a glittering cast of holiday divas—Mrs. Samantha Frosty (Robert Williams), Suzy Snowflake (Britain Shutters), Mrs. Gladys Dasher (David Cerda), and Clarice (Anna Rose Steinmeyer), Rudolph’s long-suffering wife—each determined to sleigh their way to fame, fortune, and maybe redemption. Add in a meddling Production Assistant (Kelly Opalko), the unapologetic makeup maven Cookie (Terry McCarthy), and a few surprise cameos from the North Pole’s most infamous residents, and the stage is set for holiday chaos.

“This show is a glitter-drenched fever dream of fame, greed, and holiday cheer,” said playwright and Handbag Artistic Director David Cerda. “The Real Housewives franchise is irresistible—part cultural mirror, part circus—and it’s the perfect subject for Handbag’s brand of outrageous, satirical theater. We’re here to celebrate and skewer modern celebrity culture, all while making audiences laugh until their bells jingle.”

The production team includes Marcus Klein (Scenic Design), Marquecia Jordan (Costume Design), Liz Cooper (Lighting Design), Angela Joy Baldasare (Sound Design), Maggie O’Brien (Props Design), Peter Neville (Video Design), Lolly Extract/Jabberwocky Marionettes (Puppet Design), Syd Genco (Makeup Design), Keith Ryan (Wig Design), Mealah Heidenreich (Production Manager), Conor Frank (Stage Manager), Kelly Gross (Assistant Stage Manager), Michael S. Miller (Graphic Design), and Rick Aguilar Studios (Photography).

Ticket Information

Tickets for The Real Housewives of the North Pole are now on sale at handbagproductions.org or buytickets.at/hellinahandbagproductions/1836141.

The press opening will take place Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.