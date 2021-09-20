Hell In A Handbag Presents THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 5 â€“ SEX!

Hell in a Handbag Productions will welcome back audiences this fall with the return of Chicago's favorite drag seniors in its long-running parody The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 5 - SEX!, written by Artistic Director David Cerda* and directed by Madison Smith.

Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, Sophia and their whacky friends and relatives explore their naughty side September 16 - October 23, 2021 at the Leather Archives & Museum's 160-seat auditorium at 6418 N. Greenview Ave. in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood (must be 18+ for entry).

Single tickets are currently available at goldengirls5sex.eventbrite.com (includes 30-day membership to Leather Archives & Museum). Season subscriptions are on sale at www.handbagproductions.org.

Please note: Handbag will require proof of vaccination and masking at all performances. The entire cast and crew is vaccinated.

The Golden Girls stars original cast members David Cerda*, Grant Drager*, Ed Jones* and Ryan Oates as the Geriatric Fab Four, joined by Lori Lee*, Max McKune, Michael Rashid* and Danne W. Taylor*.

In episode one, "The Pleasure Dome," Rose and Miles' relationship needs spicing up and what better way to do that than a trip to the latest Miami hotspot, The Pleasure Dome! Of course, Blanche and Dorothy accompany her to provide "emotional support." Meanwhile, Sophia has a mysterious part-time job that keeps her out all hours of the night.

In episode two, "Blanche Makes a Deal," following a household accident that nearly kills Sophia, Blanche's guilt drives her to do the unthinkable: take a vow of celibacy! Can Blanche keep her promise to God? Will the truth about what actually happened come out? Will the Smurfs get Rose, or can she outwit them? See for yourself in Chicago's irreverent long-running parody show.

The production team includes Pamela L. Parker* (scenic design, production manager), Gregory Graham (costume design), Liz Cooper (lighting design), DJ Douglass (sound design), Andrew Milliken (incidental music), Mealah Heidenreich* (props design), Rick Gilbert & Victor Bayona (violence coordinators), Keith Ryan* (wig design), Jack Mink (technical director) and Drew Donnelly* (stage manager).

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member