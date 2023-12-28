Goodman, Chicago Shakespeare, and More Receive 2023 Heartstrings Awards, Honoring Meaningful Chicago Theatre

The Heartstrings Awards serve to acknowledge the most meaningful performances and productions of the year in Chicago. They are bestowed by Life and Times, under the direction of chief theatre critic Rikki Lee Travolta. Learn more about this year's winners below!

The performance categories are highlighted by wins for Erica Stephan in “Cabaret” at Porchlight Music Theatre (Leading Performing in a Female Role in a Musical), Kyle Patrick in Kokandy Productions' “American Psycho” (Leading Performer in a Male Role in a Musical), Rebecca Spence in Court Theatre's “The Lion in Winter” (Leading Performer in a Female Role in a Play), and Julian Hester in “Witch” presented by The Artstic Home (Leading Performer in a Male Role in a Play).

Awards for the most meaningful overall productions include Marriott Theatre's “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” (Most Meaningful Musical), Factory Theater's “The Kelly Girls” (Most Meaningful Play), TimeLine Theatre's “Boulevard of Bold Dreams” (Most Meaningful World Premiere), and “Frankenstein” by The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College (Most Meaningful Student/Community Production).

Creative and technical staff awards include Des McAnuff for Goodman Theatre's “The Who's Tommy” (Direction, Large Venue, Musical), Lauren Berman for 4 Charis Theatre's “Ride the Cyclone” (Direction, Medium Venue, Musical), and Matthew Silar for Citadel Theatre's “She Loves Me” (Direction, Small Venue, Musical). Non-musical direction highlights include Barbara Gaines for “The Comedy of Errors” at Chicago Shakespeare Theater (Direction, Large Venue, Play), Braden Abraham for “Eurydice” at Writers Theatre (Direction, Medium Venue, Play), and Sean Hargadon for “D.O.A.” at Steel Beam Theatre (Direction, Small Venue, Play).

In total, the 2023 Heartstrings Awards field includes 57 category wins, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award for Madeline Franklin and a special honor for the late actor and director Richard Pahl.

Breakdown of awards by theatre:

Winners by theater company: 4 Chairs Theatre (1), Annoyance Theatre (1), Babes with Blades (1), Chicago Shakespeare Theater (1), Citadel Theatre (3), Court Theatre (1), Drury Lane (2), Edge of the Wood (1), Elgin Theatre Company (1), Goodman Theatre (3), iambe theatre ensemble (1), Invictus Theatre Company (1), Jim Henson Company/iTheatrics (1), Kokandy Productions (2), Marriott Theatre (3) , Mercury Theater (2), Metropolis Performing Arts Centre (4), Music Theater Works (2), Northlight Theatre (2), Paramount Theatre/Copley Theatre (4), Porchlight Music Theatre (1), Redtwist Theatre (2), Skokie Theatre/MadKap Productions (2), Steel Beam Theatre (1) The Artistic Home (2), The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College (1), The Factory Theater(4), The Second City (1), Theatre Wit (1), TimeLine Theatre (2), and Writers Theatre (3).