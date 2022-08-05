HOUSE OF THE EXQUISITE CORPSE Announced At Chopin Theatre

This October, dare to enter the HOUSE OF THE EXQUISITE CORPSE, a horror peep-show puppet-theater anthology. Peer through keyholes, cracks, and hidden doors to discover surreal worlds that will terrify and amaze.

Following last year's spectacular debut, HOUSE OF THE EXQUISITE CORPSE is moving up to the Chopin Theater Main Stage with an expanded program of eight new immersive acts of original puppet horror. This unique experience beckons audiences to explore the tormented halls, peeping in on the otherworldly ills that plague each room. Through puppetry, physical performance, soundscape, and illusion, each room in the House of the Exquisite Corpse will horrify and mesmerize. Audiences beware: if you can see these nightmares, they can see you too.

Conceived by Mike Oleon and featuring work of artists Time Brickey & Sam Lewis, Felix Mayes, Grace Needlman & Will Bishop, Mike Oleon, Claire Saxe & Kevin Michael Wesson, K.T. Shivak, Corey Smith, and Jaerin Son.

Lead Artists: Time Brickey & Sam Lewis, Felix Mayes, Grace Needlman & Will Bishop, Mike Oleon, Claire Saxe & Kevin Michael Wesson, K.T. Shivak, Corey Smith, and Jaerin Son.

Emily Chervony (Production Manager), Joey Meland (Sound Designer), Caitlin McLeod (Costume & Puppet Designer), Warren Wernick (Technical Director), Erin Hurley (Stage Manager)

House of the Exquisite Corpse performs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, October 13th through October 29th. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Guests will be ticketed for entry at a specific time. Visit ticketing page for exact details. Run time is 70 minutes. Recommended for audiences aged 13 and over. Chopin Theatre, 1543 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60642

Tickets on sale late August at roughhousetheater.com. Tickets must be purchased in advance.