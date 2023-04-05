Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HOT DISH! Returns to the Den Theater This Month

The performance is on April 16, 2023.

Apr. 05, 2023  
Hot Dish!, the comedy cooking and interview show, returns to The Den Theater on April 16, 2023. Chicago comedians Lauren Hooberman, Colleen Brennan, and Amy Sumpter, welcome Patti Vasquez, a Chicago comedian, writer, actor, talk show host, consultant, advocate, and policy advisor. Vasquez has headlined all over the U.S., Canada, and Europe with tv and radio appearances including: Chicago Fire, Nickelodeon, TBS, WGN, ABC, and The Oprah Network. Hot Dish! combines Vasquez's interview with trivia questions for audience members, laughs and a taste of the final dish!

Hooberman created Hot Dish! during the pandemic as a comedy "cooking" (a term used loosely since the cooking is usually experimental) and interview podcast recorded in her kitchen. Revamped for its March 2023 debut in front of a live audience, Hooberman will chat with a special guest about topics ranging from life experiences to relationships to embarrassing moments. Brennan and Sumpter join the live show to run trivia, assist with cooking and provide color commentary. Hot Dish! brings people together for laughs, food and the party experience they never realized they wanted.

Hooberman admits her lack of skill, "I do watch cooking shows and it's very zen, but very foreign." About the show, Brennan remarks, "It's more about the fun that goes into it, rather than the dish that comes out." Sumpter loves that "It's fun watching someone who does not know how to cook, cook!"

Past guests have included Chicago performers Jill Hopkins, Kevin Bozeman, Kelsie Huff, Scott Duff, Jim Flanagan and Hari Rao, among others.

The Den Theater, established in 2010 by Ryan Martin, is located in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Beginning as a one room theater, The Den has since grown and now offers multiple spaces for diverse and exciting theater, events and stand-up! Patrons can enjoy pre and post-event drinks at The Den's full bar.

Doors open at 5:30 pm, the show starts at 6:00. Tickets are $25 if purchased in advance (box office and online) and $30 at the door. This event will sell out, so reserve your seats today at Click Here




