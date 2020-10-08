HOLY GHOST BINGO Brings Comedy to Halloween

Looking for a fun event for the Halloween season? Get your best costume on, have a safe-distanced get-together, and watch HOLY GHOST BINGO.

Looking for a fun event for the Halloween season? Get your best costume on, have a safe-distanced get-together, and watch HOLY GHOST BINGO, the perfect comedy for this fall season!

Nuns4Fun Entertainment has released its Halloween-themed comedy, HOLY GHOST BINGO: GOD, GOBLINS, & GAMES!, as part of its new streaming collection called, "From the Archives."

Written by Vicki Quade , one of the creators of the hit comedy, Late Nite Catechism, HOLY GHOST BINGO premiered last year and was a huge hit at the Royal George Theater.

This Halloween-themed performance features the talents of actress Liz Cloud as our favorite bingo caller: Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien , a former nun, here tonight to raise money while playing bingo and talking about Halloween traditions, scary movies, condemned board games, and haunted churches.

It's a crazy night of Halloween trivia, audience interaction, and the funniest costume contest you've ever seen. Add to that a box of wacky prizes, some Halloween candy, fun bingo cards, and a lot of Catholic humor for a night of entertainment you'll never forget.

For the next several months, Nuns4Fun will be making performances available each month, to continue entertaining its fans until this pandemic is over and Nuns4Fun can get back to live entertainment.

Holy Ghost Bingo is on sale now through November 1.

Tickets are $20, sold on Eventbrite, made available through Vimeo.

A portion of every ticket sold will go to help fund the retirement needs of the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago. The nun's habit used in Late Nite Catechism is patterned after an actual Benedictine habit.

This streaming performance of HOLY GHOST BINGO was filmed at the Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted, Chicago.

But you can watch and laugh from the comfort of your own home!

Here's the link for tickets to this fundraiser:

Here's how it works:

1. Click the "Tickets" button on Eventbrite to purchase your ticket(s).

2. You will receive an email from info@nuns4fun.com with your unique link to watch Holy Ghost Bingo: God, Goblins, & Games.

That's it!

Can't find your e-mail confirmation? Be sure to check your junk/spam folder! Contact us at info@nuns4fun.com for help or questions.

For more information on this and the From the Archives series, go to www.nuns4fun.com

