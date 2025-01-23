HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Enters Final Weeks of Performances in Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD has entered its final weeks in Chicago, set to play its final performance on Saturday, February 1 after a 21-week run. There are just 13 performances left of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD , which is now playing at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre.

John Skelley is playing Harry Potter with Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter and Emmet Smith as their son Albus Potter. Matt Mueller is playing Ron Weasley with Ebony Blake as Hermione Granger and Naiya Vanessa McCalla as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Playing Draco Malfoy is Ben Thys with Aidan Close as his son Scorpius Malfoy. Delphi Diggory is played by Julia Nightingale and Severus Snape is played by Larry Yando.

They are joined by Kaleb Alexander, Julianna Austin, Markcus Blair, Casey Butler, Erin Chupinsky, Reese Sebastian Diaz, David Fine, Simon Gagnon, Alexis Gordon, Caleb Hafen, Lauryn Hayes, Nathan Hosner, Torsten Johnson, Katherine Leask, Markelle Leigh, Mackenzie Lesser-Roy, Evan Maltby, Zach Norton, Travis Patton, Maren Searle, Ayla Stackhouse, Jennifer Thiessen, Timmy Thompson, René Thornton Jr., and Kristin Yancy playing a variety of characters.

The touring production is based on the acclaimed Broadway production, currently playing at the Lyric Theatre, New York. It picks up right where the last Harry Potter film left off: Nineteen years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD , the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco. The original two-part production in London's West End recently celebrated its 7th anniversary, while the reimagined Broadway production celebrated its 6th anniversary.



The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $270 million total sales and over 2.5 million tickets sold.

