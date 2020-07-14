JUDY & LIZA - ONCE IN A LIFETIME: THE LONDON PALLADIUM CONCERT - A TRIBUTE will resume performances at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago IL, on July 24, moving from its original performance space to the spacious ground-floor Main Stage. This larger venue will provide plenty of room for spacing out the audience members and performers to allow proper social distancing, following the Greenhouse's COVID-19 Health and Safety Policies (attached). This Judy/Liza tribute show had opened to rave reviews and enthusiastic crowds on March 7th of this year but was then forced to take a hiatus when theaters were closed due to the Governor's stay-at-home orders.

The theatre experience at Greenhouse will be adapted to conform with safety standards in a number of ways. On arrival at the theatre, patrons will be taken directly to their seats, and there will be no intermission for the 70-minute concert, so there will be no congregating in the lobby before, during or after the performance. The show's staging has been revamped to spread out the performers onstage. With required facemasks for the audience, streamlined ticketing procedures, enhanced cleaning and staggered seating, the health and safety of the audience, production team, and performers will be a prime concern. With ticket sales capped at 25% of the theatre's capacity, the number of audience members will be carefully limited to 44, to provide space to socially-distance the seating in every other row, as explained in the attached COVID-19 policy statement of the Greenhouse Theater Center.

Beginning July 24th, shows will be presented on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. The engagement is co-produced by Greenhouse Theater Center and Nancy Hays Entertainment, Inc.

Actresses Nancy Hays and Alexa Castelvecchi star in ONCE IN A LIFETIME, recalling the iconic 1964 concert of Judy Garland and her 18-year-old daughter Liza at the Palladium Theatre in London. This was the only time that these two legends performed a live concert together and occurred at a happy moment in their lives when Garland was at her professional peak and her charismatic daughter Minnelli was a rising star. This loving tribute celebrates the classic songs, joyful movements and affectionate banter of that historic event, performed before an adoring audience. Heartfelt solos like "The Man That Got Away," "Gypsy in My Soul," and "Over the Rainbow," favorite duets "Chicago," and "Get Happy/Happy Days" and special medleys are all backed by authentic arrangements for piano, percussion, clarinet and saxophone.

The show has been expanded since performed earlier in Chicago, New York City and elsewhere, with warm personal touches, choreography and additional songs. Background information on the performers and a gallery of photos are found at www.JudyLizatribute.com.

Run time: approx. 70 minutes, with no intermission. Appropriate for all ages. Tickets, priced at $25 for all performances ($20 for senior/students/industry) are on sale now through Greenhouse Theater Center at www.greenhousetheater.org.

Photo Credit: Tyler Core

