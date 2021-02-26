Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Goodman Theatre Announces Casting for THE SECRETARIES

Set in Berlin, 1944, the new work tells the story of four women in Aryan drag vying to be the Führer's personal secretary.

Feb. 26, 2021  
Goodman Theatre Announces Casting for THE SECRETARIES

Goodman Theatre has announced the cast for the FREE live reading of its newest Future Labs' play, The Secretaries by Omer Abbas Salem and directed by Audrey Francis.

Cast members include Echaka Agba (Hannah), Emjoy Gavino (Helga), Sarah Price (Helena), and Tina Muñoz Pandya Henrietta.

Set in Berlin, 1944, Omer Abbas Salem's fearsome, absurd new work tells the story of four women in Aryan drag vying to be the Führer's personal secretary as he heads into a bunker with his girlfriend. It's a rough time to be a German, but this is a chance to search for greater importance in a national capacity. The Secretaries explores complicity and the lies we tell ourselves as we mistake self-interest and supremacy for patriotism.

The FREE virtual reading of The Secretaries premieres February 27 at 7pm. Registration for this FREE event is required. For more information, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/TheSecretaries.


