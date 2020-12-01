Gene & Georgetti Teams Up With ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH For An At-Home Dinner & Theater Experience

The producers of ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL, the family-friendly holiday production available for streaming through December 27, 2020, and Gene & Georgetti, Chicago's oldest steakhouse, have partnered this holiday season to launch a new Dinner and a Show at HOME experience beginning December 1.

On Tuesdays - Sundays from 5 - 7 p.m., families are invited to order from Gene & Georgetti's special family-style menu for pick up or delivery to enjoy at home while viewing the production. Restaurant orders may be placed online. Streaming theater tickets may be purchased for $25/household. The first 25 dinner orders will also receive a complimentary copy of the heartfelt book of the same name that launched the musical production.

Gene & Georgetti's chefs have created a family-style menu of Italian specialties, perfect for a cold winter night. Most items are served by the half pan, which feed 4 - 6. Adding to the fun is the addition of craft holiday cocktail kits for the grown-ups, ready-to- go hot cocoa mix for the kids, and of course, Christmas cookies for dessert. The special Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish menu includes:

Starters:

o Caesar Salad, Half pan - $35

o House Salad, Half pan - $25

Entrees:

o Rigatoni Buttera, Half pan - $50

o Penne Pasta (Marinara or Bolognese), Half pan - $40

o Ravioli (Choice of Meat or Cheese with Marinara or Bolognese), Half pan - $50

o Chicken (Choice of Parmigiana, Limone, or Marsala), Half pan - $55

Sides:

o Mashed Potatoes, Half pan - $30

o Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Half pan - $30

Treats:

o 6 Traditional Christmas Cookies - Included with each order

Hot Cocoa Kits:

o One serving - $3.50

Cocktail Kits (serve 2-3):

o Moscow Mule - $35

o Old Fashioned - $35

o Cosmopolitan - $35

"We're thrilled to be able to partner with our friends at Gene & Georgetti to create a memorable experience for our home audience. Our wish is to keep the magic of the holidays sparkling in the eyes of children no matter what challenges we face this year," said Denise McGowan Tracy, executive producer of ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL. "Gene & Georgetti is such an iconic restaurant in the city of Chicago, and we're excited to come together to create lasting memories during this very different holiday season."

An enchanting, heartwarming production, ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL tells the story of a rag doll named Eleanor who lives in the magical world of The North Pole. Despite her love for her family there, including Santa, Mrs. "Cookie" Claus, Clara Claus, and the elves - Twinkle, Sprinkle, and Sparkle, Eleanor's very merry Christmas wish is for a best friend and home of her own. Realizing that wishing is not enough, she writes a letter to Santa expressing her dream. The letter opens the door to answering many questions and to the journey which leads to her wish (and others) coming true. Adding to the family fun is the availability of two immersive Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Party in a Box options, ranging in price from $45 - $60 plus shipping and handling fees. Party boxes are available in limited supply and on a first-come, first-served basis. The 2020 virtual production will feature the recorded opening night performance from the successful 2019 World Premiere as well as additional holiday music. Tickets and party boxes can be purchased at www.eleanorswish.com.

The Gene & Georgetti Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish menu is available Tuesday - Sunday from 5 - 7 p.m. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance and delivery is only available in the Chicago area. To place an order for pick up or delivery, please visit: www.gandgtogo.com.

