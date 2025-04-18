GASLIGHT, MARY JANE, and More Set For Northlight Theatre's 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northlight Theatre has announced its 50th Anniversary Season. Northlight is celebrating 50 seasons with another year of powerful live theatre that broadens perspectives, deepens compassion, and keeps you entertained throughout the journey.

The season will kick off in September with The First Lady of Television. Learn more about the full season below!

THE FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION

By James Sherman

Directed by BJ Jones

Featuring Cindy Gold

Sep. 4 - Oct. 5, 2025

In 1950, Gertrude Berg was the popular creator and star of America’s first family sit-com, The Goldbergs. When co-star Philip Loeb is accused of communism, Gertrude must make an enormous decision: fire him to keep the sponsors at bay or defend him and risk the show being canceled. In this new play based on the true story of a pioneering American entertainer, onstage comedy balances with the offstage intersection of art, religion, and politics that is shockingly relevant for today.

GASLIGHT

By Steven Dietz

Based on the original play by Patrick Hamilton

Directed by Jessica Thebus

Featuring Kate Fry and Timothy Edward Kane

Nov. 28 - Dec. 28, 2025

In this turn-of-the-century Victorian mystery, strange things start to happen as the seemingly perfect marriage of Jack and Bella devolves into something sinister. Why is the attic door locked? Whose footsteps wander the halls at night? And is that light really flickering… or not? Bella’s reality is twisted into an indistinguishable tangle of truth, manipulation, and her husband’s intentions, where certainty is uncertain for characters and audience alike.

MARY JANE

By Amy Herzog

Directed by Georgette Verdin

Jan. 22 - Feb. 22, 2026

Mary Jane is a resilient young mother caring for her chronically sick child. Despite the mundane and sometimes unthinkable reality of his illness, she finds herself building a community of women from all walks of life. This intimate drama of profound ideas is a powerful and compassionate portrait of caregiving and the importance of ordinary human kindness.

THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR

By Paul Slade Smith

Directed by Linda Fortunato

April 9 - May 10, 2026

Young author Oliver Adams is on the brink of success, with his novel set to be published and soon to be adapted for the Broadway stage! When he, the famed (and married) playwrights, and his longed-for leading lady all converge for a weekend at a Newport mansion, the housekeeper that would rather they all leave isn’t the only thing that goes awry. In a romantic screwball comedy that hearkens back to days gone by, only the power of theatre can save the play, Oliver’s novel, and his heart.

