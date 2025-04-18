GASLIGHT, MARY JANE, and More Set For Northlight Theatre's 2025-26 Season

The season also includes The Angel Next Door and The First Lady of Television.
Northlight Theatre has announced its 50th Anniversary Season. Northlight is celebrating 50 seasons with another year of powerful live theatre that broadens perspectives, deepens compassion, and keeps you entertained throughout the journey.
The season will kick off in September with The First Lady of Television. Learn more about the full season below!
By James Sherman
Directed by BJ Jones
Featuring Cindy Gold
Sep. 4 - Oct. 5, 2025
In 1950, Gertrude Berg was the popular creator and star of America’s first family sit-com, The Goldbergs. When co-star Philip Loeb is accused of communism, Gertrude must make an enormous decision: fire him to keep the sponsors at bay or defend him and risk the show being canceled. In this new play based on the true story of a pioneering American entertainer, onstage comedy balances with the offstage intersection of art, religion, and politics that is shockingly relevant for today.
By Steven Dietz
Based on the original play by Patrick Hamilton
Directed by Jessica Thebus
Featuring Kate Fry and Timothy Edward Kane
Nov. 28 - Dec. 28, 2025
In this turn-of-the-century Victorian mystery, strange things start to happen as the seemingly perfect marriage of Jack and Bella devolves into something sinister. Why is the attic door locked? Whose footsteps wander the halls at night? And is that light really flickering… or not? Bella’s reality is twisted into an indistinguishable tangle of truth, manipulation, and her husband’s intentions, where certainty is uncertain for characters and audience alike.
By Amy Herzog
Directed by Georgette Verdin
Jan. 22 - Feb. 22, 2026
Mary Jane is a resilient young mother caring for her chronically sick child. Despite the mundane and sometimes unthinkable reality of his illness, she finds herself building a community of women from all walks of life. This intimate drama of profound ideas is a powerful and compassionate portrait of caregiving and the importance of ordinary human kindness.
By Paul Slade Smith
Directed by Linda Fortunato
April 9 - May 10, 2026
Young author Oliver Adams is on the brink of success, with his novel set to be published and soon to be adapted for the Broadway stage! When he, the famed (and married) playwrights, and his longed-for leading lady all converge for a weekend at a Newport mansion, the housekeeper that would rather they all leave isn’t the only thing that goes awry. In a romantic screwball comedy that hearkens back to days gone by, only the power of theatre can save the play, Oliver’s novel, and his heart.
