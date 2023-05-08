Full Cast & Creative Team Set For MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG At Blank Theatre Company

Blank Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the first show of their 2023 season, "Merrily We Roll Along". "Merrily We Roll Along" with music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth. Based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. Originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince. Originally produced on Broadway by Lord Grade, Martin Starger, Robert Fryer, and Harold Prince in association with Ruth Mitchell and Howard Haines. Merrily We Roll Along is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

The beloved classic musical "Merrily We Roll Along" moves backwards in time to tell the story of three friends as they face critical choices that change the trajectory of their lives. Blank Theatre Company is excited to bring Chicago audiences this moving story, featuring one of Stephen Sondheim's greatest scores.

Leading the company are Christopher Johnson as Franklin Shepherd, Blank Co-Artistic Director Dustin Rothbart (Charley Kringas), Brittney Brown (Mary Flynn), Brandy Miller (Gussie Carnegie), Justine Cameron (Beth Spencer) and Blank company member Aaron Mann (Joe Josephson). Nick Arceo, Jodi Gage, Kyle Johnson, Eddie Ledford, Sophie Murk, Sophie Smekens, Danielle Smith and Evan B. Smith copmrise the Ensemble. Nicholas Ford Kinney, Rebecca MacTaggart, Halli Morgan and Mack Spotts will understudy.

The production is directed by Blank Co-Artistic Director Danny Kapinos with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan. The production team includes Benjamin Carne (Lighting Design), Cindy Moon (Costume Design), Adrian Luka Tirado (Scenic Design), Bobby Lee (Stage Manager), Tony Pellegrino (Fight Choreographer), Grant Carriker (Assistant Director), and Sachio Nang (Associate Music Director).

"Merrily We Roll Along" will be Blank's Sixth full-length production and will take place June 23rd - July 23rd, 2023. Opening night is Tuesday, June 27th. "Merrily We Roll Along" will be performed at Invictus Theatre's Reginald Vaughn Theatre, 1106 W Thorndale Ave. in Edgewater. Tickets range from $15-35. Additional information is available at Click Here.