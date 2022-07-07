Full Cast & Creative Team Announced For THE WILD PARTY At Blank Theatre Company

Blank Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for the final show of their 2022 season, "The Wild Party". "The Wild Party" with book, music, lyrics by Andrew Lippa. "The Wild Party" is based on the poem by Joseph Moncure March, partially developed and received readings at the O'Neill Theater Center during the 1997 National Music Theatre Conference. It was originally produced in New York City by the Manhattan Theatre Club. The Wild Party is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Leading the company of "The Wild Party" is Karylin Veres (Queenie) who recently appeared in Blank's production of "She Loves Me". She is joined by Blank Co-Artistic Director Dustin Rothbart (Burrs), Marc Prince (Black), LJ Bullen (Kate), Mary Nora Wolf (Madeline True), Ian Reed (Eddie), Kaitlin Feely (Mae), Larry Trice (Oscar D'Armano), Nicky Mendelsohn (Phil D'Armano), Samantha Rockhill (Nadine), Evan Smith (Sam), Carter Rose Sherman (Dolores), Jackson Mikkelson (Max) and Trent Ramert (Jackie). Kathleen Fox, Alexander Hatcher, Alex Iacobucci and Carolyn Waldee will understudy.

The production is directed by Jason A. Fleece with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan and choreography by Lauryn Solana Schmelzer. The production team includes Caitlyn Birmingham (Stage Manager), Benjamin Carne (Lighting Design), Kathryn Healy (Scenic Design), Tom Jasek (Sound Design), Colin Bradley Meyer (Costume Design), Brian Plocharczyk (Fight Choreographer) and Christa Retka (Intimacy Choreographer). Co-Artistic Director Danny Kapinos will produce.

"The Wild Party" goes back to 1920's New York City, where a pair of lovers throw a wild, wild party. Ready to break all the rules, the colorful cast of characters are determined to have the best night of their lives, as jealousies rise and the threat of violence looms. This jazz age musical tells a story of excess with some of the greatest songs of the contemporary musical theatre.

"The Wild Party" will be Blank's Fifth full-length production and will take place August 26th - September 25th, 2022 at The Reginald Vaughn Theatre (formerly known as The Frontier), 1106 W Thorndale Ave. in Edgewater. Tickets range between $10-30. Additional information is available at www.blanktheatrecompany.org.