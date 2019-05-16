Full Cast Announced For Kokandy Productions' HEAD OVER HEELS

Kokandy Productions is pleased to announce casting for its Chicago premiere of the bold new musical comedy HEAD OVER HEELS, featuring songs by The Go-Go's, based on The Arcadia by Sir Phillip Sidney, conceived and original book by Jeff Whitty and adapted by James Magruder.

The cast includes Bridget Adams-King, Jeremiah Alsop, Emily Barnash, Frankie Leo Bennett, Caitlyn Cerza, Caitlin Dobbins, Britain Gebhardt, Connor Giles, Parker Guidry, Kaimana Neil, Liz Norton, Deanalis Resto, Shane Roberie, Roy Samra, Tiffany T. Taylor and Marco Tzunux. Swings: Courtney Dane Mize and Patrick O'Keefe.

Making its Chicago debut just six months after concluding its Broadway run, HEAD OVER HEELS is co-directed by Kokandy's new Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham and Elizabeth Swanson, with music direction by Kyra Leigh and choreography by Breon Arzell. HEAD OVER HEELS plays July 1 - August 25, 2019 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.kokandyproductions.com, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. The press opening is Saturday, July 6 at 8 pm.

From the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening, HEAD OVER HEELS is a laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, featuring the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You."



A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, HEAD OVER HEELS follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction - only to discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts.

Comments Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham, "A celebratory pop musical about self-love and acceptance? I can't imagine a better way to spend the summer! Whether you're looking for escape or sanctuary, the world of Head Over Heels has something for everyone. There's a universal journey of self-discovery at the pulse of this show, and I am so proud to be able to share it with Chicago!"

The production team includes Chris Rhoton (scenic design), Uriel Gomez (costume design) G. "Max" Maxin IV (lighting design), Mike Patrick (sound design) Adam Borchers (props design), Patrick O'Brien (sound engineer), Emily Boyd (scenic painter), Nicholas Reinhart (production manager) and Hannah Cremin (stage manager).

For additional information, visit www.kokandyproductions.com.

PHOTO CREDIT: The cast of Kokandy Productions' Chicago premiere of HEAD OVER HEELS includes (top, l to r) Bridget Adams-King, Jeremiah Alsop, Emily Barnash, Frankie Leo Bennett, Caitlyn Cerza, Caitlin Dobbins, Britain Gebhardt, Connor Giles and Parker Guidry (bottom, l to r) Kaimana Neil, Liz Norton, Deanalis Resto, Shane Roberie, Roy Samra, Tiffany T. Taylor and Marco Tzunux. Courtney Dane Mize and Patrick O'Keefe.





