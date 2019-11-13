First Look: The Drama Group's Production of HOME

CaptionRuss Walsh as Jack and Frederick Andersen as Harry in The Drama Group's production of "Home" by David Storey. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, November 15 to 30, at 8:00, and Sunday, November 24, at 3:00, in Pilling Hall at the First United Methodist Church of Germantown, 6001 Germantown Avenue. www.thedramagroup.org

The Drama Group's fall show is "Home" by David Storey, directed by Robert Bauer, and featuring Frederick Andersen, Susan Giddings, Carole Mancini, Vincent J. Raffaele, and Russ Walsh.

Two mature English gentlemen discuss topics in the news, the past, and old friends. Two women of a certain age talk about the weather and ill-fitting shoes. A younger man doesn't say much. He seems obsessed with lifting and moving the chairs. But where are these people, exactly? Could it perhaps be a resort or a small private hotel? Or might it be another type of facility where they are all residents? Get to know these extraordinarily ordinary people as they mix and mingle and share their stories.

Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings, November 15 to 30, at 8:00, and Sunday afternoon, November 24, at 3:00, in Pilling Hall at The First United Methodist Church of Germantown, 6001 Germantown Avenue, between High Street and Walnut Lane.

Tickets for "Home" are $15.00 ($10.00 for students with ID and Drama Group Members) and can be purchased at the door (cash or check only, no credit cards). On opening night, Friday, November 15, every ticket purchased will admit two people. There will be a post-show discussion with cast and director following the performance on Friday, November 22.



The Drama Group has been presenting theatre in the Germantown community of Northwest Philadelphia since 1980. For more information about "Home" and The Drama Group, go to www.thedramagroup.org or "like" The Drama Group on Facebook.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You