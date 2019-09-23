First Floor Theater Presents SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS

First Floor Theater launches its eighth season with the Chicago premiere of the award-winning SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS, part of playwright Donja R. Love's trilogy of black love at pivotal moments in history, helmed by Company Member Mikael Burke, director of last season's acclaimed production of Hooded, or Being Black for Dummies. SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS will play October 19 - November 23, 2019 at FFT's resident home, The Den Theatre (2B), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently on sale at firstfloortheater.com. The press opening Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 pm.

The cast includes Ashley Crowe, Renee Lockett, Grainne Ortlieb, Londen Shannon and Michael Turrentine.

On a plantation during the Civil War, a mystical tree stretches toward heaven. It protects James, a young slave, while he reads newspapers about the imminent possibility of freedom, as war rages on. When a brooding stranger arrives, James and his makeshift family take him in. Soon, an unexpected bond leads to a striking romance, and everyone is in uncharted territory.

The production team for SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS includes: Joy Ahn (scenic design), Madeleine Rose Byrne (costume design), Eric Watkins (lighting design), Sam Clapp (sound design), Sana Selemon (dialect coach), Ian Maryfield (violence and intimacy design), Caitlin McCarthy and Cole von Glahn (co-production management), Emma Franklin (stage manager) and Julia Toney (assistant stage manager),





