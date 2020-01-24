Firebrand Theatre's ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE Will Be Extended Through February 23

Due to popular demand, Firebrand Theatre is pleased to announce a third and final extension of its hit revival of ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE, now playing through Saturday, February 23 at The Den Theatre's Janet Bookspan Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago.

For the new block of performances, Miss Wise joins the cast as Patsy Cline with Firebrand Co-Founder Danni Smith as Louise Seger (February 7 - 16, 2020). Firebrand Co-Founder and original cast member Harmony France returns as Patsy Cline (February 21 - 23, 2020). France and Smith continue their current roles as Patsy and Louise respectively, through January 25, 2020.

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE is written by Ted Swindley, with direction by Brigitte Ditmars and music direction by Andra Velis Simon. For tickets, visit firebrandtheatre.org.

Patsy Cline was an American country music singer and part of the Nashville sound during the late 1950s and early 1960s. She successfully "crossed over" to pop music and was one of the most influential, successful, and acclaimed vocalists of the 20th century.

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE is based on the true story of Patsy's friendship with Houstonite Louise Seger. Having first heard Patsy on the Arthur Godfrey Show in 1957, Louise became an immediate and avid fan of Patsy's and she constantly hounded the local disc jockey to play Patsy's records on the radio. In 1961 when Patsy went to Houston for a show, Louise and her buddies arrived about an hour-and-a-half early and, by coincidence, met Patsy who was traveling alone. The two women struck up a friendship - a friendship that lasted the rest of Patsy Cline's life.

This moving musical, complete with laughs, down home country charm, and sisterhood, includes many of Patsy's unforgettable hits such as "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams" and "Walking After Midnight"... 27 songs in all! The show's title was inspired by Patsy's letters to Louise, which were consistently signed "Love ALWAYS... Patsy Cline."

The production team includes Lauren Nichols (scenic design), Steph Taylor (costume design), Cat Wilson (lighting design), Giselle Castro (sound design, sound engineer), Rachelle "Rocky" Kolecke (props design, scenic decoration), Keith Ryan (wig design), Lauren Griffith (assistant director), Richie Vavrina (master electrician), Jessica Baldinger (assistant scenic designer), Adrienne Miikelle Johnson (assistant lighting designer), Jon Martinez (producer), Lucy Walker (associate producer), Rose Hamill (production manager), Anika Jones (assistant production manager) and Claire Haussner (assistant stage manager).

Firebrand is the first musical theatre company committed to employing and empowering womxn* by expanding opportunities on and off the stage. *womxn is used to include trans and non-binary folx.

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Band: Andra Velis Simon (conductor/keyboard), Steven Romero Schaeffer (guitars), Emma Sheikh (fiddle and acoustic guitar) and Spencer Meeks and Tommy Malouf (drums).

Understudies: Gabby Diaz (Louise) and Liz Chidester (Patsy).

Curtain Times: Fridays at 7:30 pm; Saturdays at 3 pm & 7:30 pm; Sundays at 3 pm.

Tickets: $40 general admission, $50 VIP cabaret table. $30 Firebrand members. $20 students/industry rush tickets available at the box office. Tickets are currently available at firebrandtheatre.org.





