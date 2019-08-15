Firebrand Theatre Announces ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE

Firebrand Theatre is pleased to launch its 2019-20 season with a limited engagement of ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE, featuring Artistic Director Harmony France and Christina Hall, who have both previously played the titular music legend. France and Hall will alternate in the roles of Patsy Cline and Louise Seger - so if you love the show, come see it again with the cast flipped!



Written by Ted Swindley, with direction by Brigitte Ditmars and music direction by Andra Velis Simon, ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE will play November 16 - December 15, 2019 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets go on sale Sunday, September 15, 2019 at firebrandtheatre.org. The press opening is Tuesday, November 19 at 7:30 pm.

Patsy Cline was an American country music singer and part of the Nashville sound during the late 1950s and early 1960s. She successfully "crossed over" to pop music and was one of the most influential, successful, and acclaimed vocalists of the 20th century.

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE is based on the true story of Patsy's friendship with Houstonite Louise Seger. Having first heard Patsy on the Arthur Godfrey Show in 1957, Louise became an immediate and avid fan of Patsy's and she constantly hounded the local disc jockey to play Patsy's records on the radio. In 1961 when Patsy went to Houston for a show, Louise and her buddies arrived about an hour-and-a-half early and, by coincidence, met Patsy who was traveling alone. The two women struck up a friendship - a friendship that lasted the rest of Patsy Cline's life.

This moving musical, complete with laughs, down home country charm, and sisterhood, includes many of Patsy's unforgettable hits such as "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams" and "Walking After Midnight"... 27 songs in all! The show's title was inspired by Patsy's letters to Louise, which were consistently signed "Love ALWAYS... Patsy Cline."

The band includes: Andra Velis Simon (conductor/keyboard), Steven Romero Schaeffer (guitars), Emma Sheikh (fiddle) and Tina Muñoz Pandya (drums).

The production team includes Lauren Nichols (scenic design), Stephanie Taylor (costume design), Cat Wilson (lighting design), Victoria Deiorio (sound design), Giselle Castro (sound engineer), Jon Martinez (producer), Rose Hamill (production manager) and JC Widman (stage manager).

Firebrand is also pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Martinez as Associate Artistic Director. Martinez has served as Company Manager since Firebrand was founded in 2016.

Comments Artistic Director Harmony France, "Jon Martinez has been helping out Firebrand since day one. In the beginning, he took tickets at the door of our benefits and ran errands for us. He believed in our mission so fully that he filled in however we needed him. Since then he's been serving as our Company Manager, he was the assistant director and movement director of Lizzie, and for Queen of the Mist he stepped into a producing role and is continuing that with Always... Patsy Cline. He is one of the biggest feminists I know, believes in the cause selflessly, and he has become indispensable to me as a trusted colleague. When I sat down and thought about who I wanted to stand next to me to bring Firebrand into the future, the choice was simple. I am thrilled and relieved to have him take the position of Associate Artistic Director and I know Firebrand will be better for it."

Firebrand is the first musical theatre company committed to employing and empowering womxn* by expanding opportunities on and off the stage. *womxn is used to include trans and non-binary folx.





