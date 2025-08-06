Factory Theater and Unheard of Company Will Present Mockumentary-Style Comedy MUFFED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago’s Factory Theater and Unheard of Company will co-produce the world premiere of The Meaningful Action Theatre Company Presents a Workshop Reading of MUFFED: A Recounting of Farmington, Maine's 43rd Annual Chester Greenwood Day Devised by the Members of the Meaningful Action Theatre Company and Produced by David New, running August 18 through September 20 at The Factory Theater (1623 W. Howard St.).

Written by Zack Peercy and directed by Kayla Menz, Muffed is a mockumentary-style comedy that blends the earnest theatrical chaos of Waiting for Guffman with the endearing absurdity of The Muppets. The show follows eight overeager and scatterbrained theater artists as they attempt to present a “documentary theater” reading about Farmington, Maine’s real-life celebration of Chester Greenwood—the 19th-century inventor of the earmuff.

Performances will be held Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Previews run August 16–17, with a press opening on Monday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($10–$30) are available at TheFactoryTheater.com or by calling 312-275-5757.

Rachel F. Goldberg of BroadwayWorld praised the show, saying: “Peercy’s humorous piece wouldn’t feel out of place among the writings of Michael Schur—Muffed carries the same sincere, thoughtful and lighthearted touch, and the distinct characters draw laughs while also revealing deep, fascinating layers.”

The cast includes Jaycey Carlson, Adelaide Corbo, Antonio Cruz, Caitlin Dooks, Liz Falstreau, Alex George, Reginald Hemphill, Josh Philoon, Karly Solon, and Asa Wallace.

The creative team includes Zack Peercy (writer/poster design/co-producer), Kayla Menz (director/co-producer), Ethan Smith (assistant director), Nole Beran (stage manager), James Arakas (lighting design), Marcus Klein (set design), Valerie Cambron (costume design), River Cy Denman (sound design), Jordan Rawlings (accessibility), Jennifer Bradley (co-producer), and Jacob Lensing (co-producer).