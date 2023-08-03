Facility Theatre Reveals Cast and Production Team For RIGHT NOW

Chicago’s Facility Theatre has announced the cast and production team for their Fall show, RIGHT NOW, running October 12 - November 18, 2023 at Facility Theatre, 1138 N. California Ave. with performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Tickets ($25 with some pay-what-you-can tickets available) are on sale now at www.facilitytheatre.org.

RIGHT NOW, written by Catherine-Anne Toupin and translated by Chris Campbell, is about Alice and Ben, a couple in an apartment building. Alice is bereft and haunted. While dealing with her mysterious and persistent neighbors next door, she struggles to keep a grasp on what is left of her shattered reality. RIGHT NOW is an unsettling modern folktale that explores the darker recesses of the mercurial relationships to motherhood, and the human ability to normalize our traumas.

Director Dado (she/her) returns to Facility after her critically acclaimed, mesmerizing staging of Jen Silverman’s production of PHOEBE IN WINTER and sold-out performances of the rarely produced RUSE OF MEDUSA by Erik Satie. She will direct a cast that includes Maria Stephens, Dano Duran, Shawna Franks, Elliot Baker and Facility’s Artistic Director Kirk Anderson.

Dado is a theater practitioner and visual artist in the Chicagoland area and an ensemble member with A Red Orchid Theatre, where she has directed and acted in many productions. She received critical acclaim for her restaging of A Red Orchid Theatre's SIMPATICO at the McCarter Theatre.

previews October 10 and 11