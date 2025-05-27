FOREVER PLAID Comes to Skokie Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MadKap Productions will present a special presentation of eight live performances of the musical FOREVER PLAID at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie. from June 20 thru June 29, 2025, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with one Wed. matinee on Wed June 25 at 1:30 pm and an extra Saturday matinee at 2 pm on June 28th.

FOREVER PLAID was written and originally choreographed by Stuart Ross with Musical Continuity Supervision and Arrangements by James Raitt and produced by Gene Wolsk

A musical comedy tribute to the harmonic Boy's bands of the early 50s and 60s. Forever Plaid is the story of four young guys, Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie, who have been practicing in the basement of Smudge's family's plumbing supply company, dreaming about success. On the way to their first big gig at the airport Hilton, they get into an unfortunate accident with a school bus. But they return to Earth to present their final concert and hopefully earn a place in the heavens forever.



Will they overcome asthma, ulcers, nerves, and forgotten lyrics? Will they find the perfect chord? With a warmth and cleverness, Forever Plaid is a delightful, mischievous, and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the ‘50s and the ‘60s and features popular hits such as “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “16 Tons,” and “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing”.

FOREVER PLAID is directed by Edward Lindem with musical mirection by multi Jeff Award winner Jeremy Ramey. Lighting design isby Pat Henderson, with costume design by Wendy Kaplan, and sound design by Ethan Patterson. Wend Kaplan and Wayne Mell produce for MadKap Productions.

FOREVER PLAID features Nick Arceo as Smudge, Sean M.G. Caron as Frankie, Elijah McTiernan as Sparky, and Taelon Stonecipher as Jinx. Hayden M. Cannon is understudying.

