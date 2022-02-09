Expo Chicago Announces 2022 Exhibitors

EXPO CHICAGO, the international exposition of contemporary & modern art, today announced the list of exhibitors for its ninth edition, April 7 - 10, 2022 at Navy Pier's Festival Hall (600 E. Grand Ave). Marking the exposition's first in-person return since its 2019 edition, EXPO CHICAGO will welcome more than 140 leading galleries representing 25 countries and 65 cities from around the world. Countries represented at the 2022 exposition include: Argentina, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Peru, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United States of America.

"As the industry and our exposition continues to adapt, we are extremely proud to return to Navy Pier in-person after a two year hiatus," said Tony Karman, President | Director. "Our new April dates allow the exposition to make a historic return to a timeslot in the art fair calendar that Chicago held for over twenty five years before EXPO CHICAGO launched in the Fall of 2012. We are deeply grateful for the work of our Selection Committee, our participating international exhibitors, our Presenting Sponsor Northern Trust and the many partners throughout the world who are contributing to our upcoming ninth edition," he added. "I am confident that our collective efforts, coupled with the ongoing support of our city's institutions, artists, galleries, and civic leaders will ensure our success as we once again welcome the world to Chicago this April."

The EXPO CHICAGO 2022 Selection Committee is comprised of the following leading gallerists: John Corbett and Jim Dempsey | Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago; Chris D'Amelio | David Zwirner, New York, London, Hong Kong; Kavi Gupta | Kavi Gupta, Chicago; Leslie Hammons | Weinstein Hammons Gallery, Minneapolis; Rhona Hoffman | Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago; Nick Olney | Kasmin, New York; Jessica Silverman | Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco; Susanne Vielmetter | Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles.

Of the many new additions to the 2022 exposition, highlights include: Michael Werner Gallery, New York, London; Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London; Fergus McCaffrey, New York, Tokyo; Petzel Gallery, New York; Richard Saltoun Gallery, London; Cristea Roberts, London; Foxy Production, New York; Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London; Hirschl & Adler Modern, New York; and Hales Gallery, London, New York.

Leading exhibitors returning to EXPO CHICAGO include: Timothy Taylor, London, New York; Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles; Kasmin, New York; GRAY, Chicago, New York; Luhring Augustine, New York; Miles McEnery Gallery, New York; Galeria Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York; Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago; CABINET Gallery, London; Jane Lombard Gallery, New York; Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles; Kavi Gupta, Chicago; Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco; DC Moore Gallery, New York; DOCUMENT, Chicago; Volume Gallery, Chicago; NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, Brussels, Marfa; and Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago.

In addition to leading international galleries, the 2022 exposition features focused sections including EXPOSURE, dedicated to solo and two artist presentations by galleries ten years and younger, curated by Humberto Moro, Deputy Director of Program at Dia Art Foundation; PROFILE, highlighting single artist installations and focused thematic exhibitions by established international galleries; Editions + Books, featuring artist books, editions and multiples; and Special Exhibitions, highlighting curated booths by non-profit organizations.

The list of 2022 exhibiting galleries includes:

Aaron Galleries, Chicago; Allouche Gallery, New York; Almeida & Dale, São Paulo; Arróniz, Mexico City; Galería Artizar Canary Islands; Ascaso Gallery, Miami, Caracas; Richard Beavers Gallery, Brooklyn; Rena Bransten Gallery, San Francisco; CABINET Gallery, London; Casterline | Goodman Gallery, Aspen, Chicago; Cernuda Arte, Coral Gables; Galería La Cometa, Bogotá, Medellín, Madrid; Corbett vs. Dempsey, Chicago; Cynthia Corbett Gallery, London; Cristea Roberts Gallery, London; Stephen Daiter Gallery, Chicago; DC Moore Gallery, New York; De Buck Gallery, New York, Saint Paul de Vence; Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, Los Angeles; DOCUMENT, Chicago; Dolan/Maxwell, Philadelphia; Catherine Edelman Gallery, Chicago; Badr El Jundi, Marbella; Galerie La Forest Divonne, Paris, Brussels; Forum Gallery, New York; Foxy Production, New York; Gazelli Art House, London, Baku; David Gill Gallery, London; Goya Contemporary Gallery, Baltimore; GRAY, Chicago, New York; Kavi Gupta, Chicago; Hales Gallery, London, New York; half gallery, New York; Harper's, New York, East Hampton, Los Angeles; Richard Heller Gallery, Los Angeles; Galerie Max Hetzler, Berlin, Paris, London; HEXTON | modern and contemporary, Aspen, Chicago; Hirschl & Adler Modern, New York; Nancy Hoffman Gallery, New York; Rhona Hoffman Gallery, Chicago; Mariane Ibrahim, Chicago, Paris; Bernard Jacobson Gallery, London; Jenkins Johnson Gallery, San Francisco, New York; Kamakura Gallery, Kamakura; Nathalie Karg Gallery, New York; Kasmin, New York; David Klein Gallery, Detroit, Birmingham; Alan Koppel Gallery, Chicago; Galerie Kornfeld, Berlin; Olga Korper Gallery, Toronto; Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art, Houston; Jane Lombard Gallery, New York; Diana Lowenstein Gallery, Miami; Luhring Augustine, New York; Fergus McCaffrey, New York, Tokyo; McCormick Gallery, Chicago; Miles McEnery Gallery, New York; moniquemeloche, Chicago; NINO MIER GALLERY, Los Angeles, Brussels, Marfa; Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles; Jonathan Novak Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; Nueveochenta, Bogotá; Claire Oliver Gallery, New York; Over the Influence, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Bangkok; Pablo's Birthday, New York; Petzel, New York; Polígrafa Obra Gráfica, Barcelona; Pontone Gallery, London, Augusta; P.P.O.W., New York; Galería RGR, Mexico City; Galerie Richard, Paris, New York; Galeria Nara Roesler, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York; rosenfeld, London; Diane Rosenstein Gallery, Los Angeles; Ross+Kramer Gallery, New York, East Hampton; Richard Saltoun Gallery, London; Karsten Schubert London, London; Eduardo Secci, Florence, Milan; Carrie Secrist Gallery, Chicago; William Shearburn Gallery, St. Louis; Jessica Silverman Gallery, San Francisco; SmithDavidson Gallery, Miami, Mexico City, Amsterdam; Sous Les Etoiles Gallery, New York; Marc Straus, New York; Sundaram Tagore Gallery, New York, Singapore, London; Tandem Press, Madison; Tang Contemporary Art, Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok; Timothy Taylor, London, New York; Steve Turner, Los Angeles; VETA, Madrid; Vielmetter Los Angeles, Los Angeles; Volume Gallery, Chicago; Michael Werner Gallery, New York, London; Wexler Gallery, Philadelphia, New York; WHATIFTHEWORLD, Cape Town; Timothy Yarger Fine Art, Los Angeles

PROFILE presents solo booths and focused projects by established international galleries. Showcasing ambitious installations and tightly focused thematic exhibitions, this section features major projects by a single artist or collective.

The list of 2022 PROFILE galleries includes:

Jean Albano Gallery, Chicago; F.L. Braswell Fine Art, Chicago, Lakeside; Chambers Fine Art, New York, Beijing; Galerie Charlot, Paris, Tel Aviv; Dep Art Gallery, Milan; Anat Ebgi, Los Angeles; Derek Eller Gallery, New York; Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles; Galerie Papillon, Paris; ANDREW RAFACZ, Chicago; Revolver Galería, Buenos Aires; Ronchini Gallery, London; Gary Snyder Fine Art MT, Montana; Mindy Solomon Gallery, Miami; Spinello Projects, Miami; Zucker Art Books, Great Barrington

The EXPOSURE section, installed on the main floor of the exposition, features solo and two-artist presentations represented by galleries ten years and younger, allowing the opportunity for younger galleries to participate in a major international exposition. Dia Art Foundation Director of Program Humberto Moro curated the 2022 EXPOSURE section.

"EXPOSURE is, and has been, a platform which takes the pulse of an international community of young artists and galleries, and allows for a diversity of voices to interact with Chicago-many for the first time," said Moro. "With a special attention to Latin America, this year's EXPOSURE galleries bring works in many mediums by creators from all parts of the world, who are navigating the complexities of the past years. I'm so thrilled to present a section which will resonate with both specialists and the public, and encourage both discovery and delight."

The list of 2022 EXPOSURE galleries includes:

56 HENRY, New York; Allouche Benias, Athens; Galerie Rolando Anselmi, Berlin, Rome; Rutger Brandt Gallery, Amsterdam; Rebecca Camacho Presents, San Francisco; Cob Gallery, London; Deli Gallery, New York; Dio Horia Gallery, Athens, Mykonos; DURAN MASHAAL, Montreal; Embajada, San Juan; Foto Relevance, Houston; Fridman Gallery, New York; Gaa Gallery, Provincetown, Cologne; GINSBERG, Lima; The Hole, New York; Galería Karen Huber, Mexico City; Instituto De Visión, Bogotá, New York; Johansson Projects, Oakland, San Francisco; LatchKey Gallery, New York; Lawrie Shabibi, Dubai; M. LeBlanc, Chicago; Kristen Lorello, New York; LUCE GALLERY, Torino; MACHETE, Mexico City; MAKASIINI CONTEMPORARY, Turku; Marinaro, New York; Martin Art Projects, Cape Town; MICKEY, Chicago; Montague Contemporary, New York; Ndr Nw Mgmt, New York; Marisa Newman Projects, New York; NOME, Berlin; Patel Brown, Toronto; PATRON, Chicago; Pequod Co., Mexico City; The Pill, Istanbul; Romer Young Gallery, San Francisco; Maximillian William, London; Yusto/Giner, Marbella, Madrid; Anna Zorina Gallery, New York

The Editions + Books section offers a robust showcase of artist books, editions, prints, and more. From limited edition collectibles to commissioned prints, the participating exhibitors will offer a diverse array of media that spans photography, collage, drawing, printmaking, and art monographs.

The list of 2022 Editions + Books exhibitors include:

ART FOR CHANGE, New York; Boreas Fine Art, Chicago; Bert Green Fine Art, Chicago; Eminence Grise Editions, New York; Highpoint Center for Printmaking, Minneapolis; Island Press, St. Louis; Lusenhop Fine Art, Cleveland; Manneken Press, Bloomington; Printed Matter Inc., New York; Ruiz-Healy Art, San Antonio, New York; René Schmitt, Berlin, WOL; Spudnik Press, Chicago; Stoney Road Press, Dublin

Special Exhibitions offer unique, high-quality presentations and site-specific work throughout Navy Pier's Festival Hall. Complementing the exposition's surrounding core programming, these exhibitions illustrate and preserve the important relationship between contemporary and modern art and non-profit organizations and institutions.

The list of 2022 Special Exhibitions includes:

6018North, Chicago; Aperture Foundation, New York; Artadia, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco; CASE Art Fund, Chicago, Oslo; Center for Native Futures, Chicago; Chicago Artists Coalition, Chicago; Circle Contemporary, Arts of Life, Chicago; CPS Lives, Chicago; Daata, London; For Freedoms; FRONT International, Cleveland; The Gallery Club, Amsterdam; Generative Multilogue, Chicago; Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago; Independent Curators International (ICI), New York; Museo Tamayo, Mexico City; Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago; The Renaissance Society, Chicago; Rupert, Vilnius; The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago; University of Chicago, Chicago; Weinberg/Newton Gallery, Chicago

The 2022 Exhibitor sections will be presented alongside EXPO CHICAGO's rigorous and challenging on-site programming, including /Dialogues panel discussions series, and IN/SITU, large-scale suspended sculptures and site-specific works, curated by Marcella Beccaria, Chief Curator and Curator of Collections at Castello di Rivoli Museo d'Arte Contemporanea in Turin, Italy.

