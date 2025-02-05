ELVIS PRESLEY WAS A BLACK MAN NAMED JOE Comes to Black Ensemble Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Ensemble Theater has announced Elvis Presley was a Black Man Named Joe, written and directed by Black Ensemble Theater’s Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor. Elvis Presley was a Black Man Named Joe is a true story based on Ms. Taylor’s relationship with her brother Joe and their lifelong fascination with Elvis Presley. The production runs March 1, 2025 – April 20, 2025, at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. The press opening is Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 3:00pm.

On The surface they were worlds apart. Elvis grew up in Tupelo, Mississippi and Joe grew up in the Cabrini Green Projects in Chicago. They were different - but they were very much the same. You really have to be in the know to understand how Elvis Presley was a Black man named Joe.

The cast of Elvis Presley was a Black Man Named Joe includes: Dennis Dent (Joe), Britt Edwards (Young Janet), Rhonda Preston (Janet #1), Melanie McCullough (Mother), Jaitee Thomas (Father), and ensemble members Direoce Junirs, Trequon Tate, Dwight Neal and Destin Warner.

The creative team includes Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor (Writer/Director), Tia Jemison (Assistant Director), Christopher Chase Carter (Choreographer), Denise Karczewski (Set/Light Designer), DJ Douglass (Projection Designer), Sean Alvarez (Sound Designer), and Cat Andrade (Stage Manager).

