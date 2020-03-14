Drury Lane Theatre Will Close Through May 1 Due to COVID-19

As mandated by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and local health officials, Drury Lane Theatre will be closed effective Friday, March 13 until Friday, May 1, 2020, to help combat the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). The remainder of An American in Paris has been cancelled effective Friday, March 13, and all affected tickets for Evita and Shrek the Musical will be exchanged into later performances of those shows. The Box Office remains open Mondays through Saturdays 9am-5pm to assist with ticket sales beyond May 1.



For your convenience and peace of mind, Drury Lane team members will be reaching out to all ticket holders directly to make appropriate accommodations. To ensure we can reach all patrons, please refrain from calling the Box Office at this time. On March 12, all ticket holders were sent an email with additional information; if you did not receive an email, please contact BoxOffice@DruryLane.com. T

In conjunction with the revised theatre schedule, as mandated by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and local health officials, Lucille Restaurant will be closed effective Friday, March 13 to help combat the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

In keeping with the recent announcement by local government officials, Drury Lane Events operations will be temporarily suspended beginning Friday, March 13 until Thursday, March 26; however, the Events office remains open for tours and appointments Mondays through Saturdays 9am-5pm.

If you had an event scheduled between these dates, rest assured that a Drury Lane team member will be reaching out to you directly to make appropriate accommodations that meet your needs. Please refrain from calling the Events Office at this time. If you do not hear from them by Thursday, March 19, please email Events@DruryLane.com.





