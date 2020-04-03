Drury Lane Theatre announces rescheduled dates for Evita due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Evita, originally scheduled for April 10 - June 14, 2020, has been rescheduled to April 2, 2021, through June 6, 2021, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 8:00pm.

Evita ticketholders do not need to take any action at this time. All tickets will be automatically transferred to the equivalent performance during the new run. All ticketed seat locations will remain the same.

Evita ticketholders who wish to exchange into a different performance of Evita may do so beginning on July 1, 2020, at no cost by calling the Drury Lane Box Office at (630) 530-0111 or emailing BoxOffice@DruryLane.com.

For a full list of rescheduled dates and the most up-to-date information, please visit DruryLane.com.

Based on true events, Evita tells the story of Eva Perón's rags-to-riches life as she goes from poor provincial child to First Lady of Argentina. A champion of the working-class descamisados, she uses popularity and politics to serve her people - and herself. Featuring some of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's most iconic songs, including "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina," this musical masterpiece won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. The 1996 film adaptation was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning for Best Original Song.

Drury Lane Theatre's 2020/2021 Season, now running July 2020-June 2021, features two Tony Award-winning musicals-the treasured Rodgers and Hammerstein musical The King and I and the unforgettable Evita, based on the life of Argentinian First Lady Eva Perón. Drury Lane's 66th season begins with the empowering tale of female friendship Steel Magnolias and also includes Forever Plaid, an ode to the best of the 1950s, and the family-friendly dance spectacular Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn. Subscription packages including all five spectacular productions start at only $170 and are on sale now. Subscribers also receive priority seating, dedicated theatre entrances, and a 20% discount on all food at the onsite Lucille Restaurant. For more information, visita??DruryLaneTheatre.com/Subscribe.

The performance schedule for the 2020/2021 Seasona??is as follows: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Student group tickets start as low as $40 and Senior Citizens receive discounts for weekday matinees. On-site dining is available at Lucille Restaurant with convenient pre-show or post-show prix fixe menus. For individual ticket on-sale dates and ticket reservations, call the Drury Lane Theatre Box Office at (630) 530-0111a??or visit DruryLane.com.a??To book a group of 15 or more, call Group Services at (630) 530-7272a??or email Groups@DruryLane.com.





